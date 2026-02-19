Weekend Binge: 5 Films That Salim Khan Wrote As A Solo Screenwriter

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been in the headlines due to his health. He was taken to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital on February 17. He suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning. As per the latest update issued by the hospital on February 18, he is currently hemodynamically stable, and doctors have begun the process of weaning him off the ventilator.

As fans continue to pray for his speedy recovery, it is also a moment to look back at the incredible films he gave to Bollywood. His iconic collaboration with Javed Akhtar delivered classics like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar and Don. But beyond the Salim-Javed era, Salim Khan also wrote several films on his own that deserve attention. Here is a list of some of his solo-written movies you can binge-watch over the weekend:

1. Naam – Prime Video

It is one of the most emotional films written by Salim Khan. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav, the film looked at friendship, guilt and redemption in a very real way. What really stood out was Sanjay Dutt's intense performance as a man stuck in the dark world of crime abroad. The song Chitthi Aayi Hai became iconic and added to the emotional pull.

2. Patthar Ke Phool – JioHotstar

This film marked Salim Khan's son Salman Khan's debut as a leading man. The romantic action drama featured Raveena Tandon as the female lead. Salman played a cop's son who falls for a don's daughter. The father-daughter equation in the film added depth to the story.

3. Angaaray – Prime Video

This action drama was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Pooja Bhatt. The film dealt with revenge and justice. There were intense face-off scenes that stayed with the audience. The screenplay kept the pace tight. It balanced emotion and action well.

4. Toofan – ZEE5

Toofan had Amitabh Bachchan in a powerful role. The film mixed action with strong moral questions. Salim Khan gave Big B lines that highlighted strength and integrity. The film also explored family angles along with crime.

5. Akayla – ZEE5

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Akayla paired Amitabh Bachchan with Jackie Shroff. The film focused on a lonely cop chasing a smart killer. The cat-and-mouse chase kept the tension alive. The dialogues were sharp but not over the top. It felt modern for its time.