Salman Khan's <i>Battle Of Galwan</i> Co-Star Chitrangda Singh Shares Salim Khan's Health Update

Salim Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. According to Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning. The film fraternity has been praying for Salim Khan's speedy recovery. Chitrangda Singh, who is working with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan, recently echoed the same sentiment.

At a recent event, the actress told IANS, "He's doing very well. I wish him all the best and good health."

Latest Update On Salim Khan's Health

In an official statement released with the consent of relatives, the hospital provided an update on his condition and ongoing treatment.

The hospital stated on Wednesday that no further medical bulletins would be issued on veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, in line with his family's wishes.

The statement read, "With all due respect, no further bulletin shall be released respecting the family wishes."

The hospital also requested privacy and cooperation from the media and public, adding, "Please bear with us as a mutual courtesy."

According to the bulletin, Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026 at 8.30 AM by his family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra.

After initial assessment and treatment in the emergency department, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the first floor for further management.

The hospital said a team of doctors evaluated his condition before deciding on the course of treatment. The team included neurologist Dr Vinay Chauhan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, nephrologist Dr Kirti Upadhyaya, and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia.

Following consultations, a consensual modality of treatment was initiated.

The statement noted that the patient was intubated to ensure better-managed care and for further investigations.

On February 18, a procedure called DSA was performed by Dr Nitin Dange.

The hospital clarified that the procedure was uneventful and successful, and emphasised that no surgery was involved.

Salim Khan is currently haemodynamically stable. The process of weaning him off the ventilator has been initiated in accordance with medical norms.

What Did The Doctor Say?

Salim Khan's doctor, Dr Jalil Parkar, said his patient had suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning.

"There was a minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done this morning. No surgery was required. He is still on a ventilator. Hopefully, by tomorrow, he will be off the ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is longer," Dr Parkar told the media.

"He's fine, he's stable... All in all, he's doing quite well," he added.

The doctor further stated that Salim Khan's blood pressure was "high" at the time of admission and that he was experiencing some "jerks". "He was given immediate care at the hospital," he said.

Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital's emergency ward on Tuesday morning by family physician Dr Sandeep Chopra before being shifted to the ICU.

"After initial diagnosis and medication, we realised he needed ICU care. We put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," Dr Parkar said.

Doctors clarified that his condition was never "as critical" as widely reported. A team of neurologists and cardiologists is currently monitoring his recovery.

Family And Friends Visiting Salim Khan At The Hospital

Several family members visited him at the hospital, including Salman Khan, Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, as well as Helen.

Arbaaz's son Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan were also seen at the hospital. Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar visited his longtime friend and former creative partner on Wednesday.

