"No Further Health Update On Salim Khan, As Per Family Wishes," Says Lilavati Hospital

Salim Khan is currently admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

What's Happening

In an official statement released, and shared with the consent of relatives, the hospital provided an update on his condition and ongoing treatment.

The hospital on Wednesday said no further medical bulletins will be issued on veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, respecting the wishes of his family.

The statement read, "With all due respect, no further bulletin shall be released respecting the family wishes."

The hospital also requested privacy and cooperation from the media and public, adding, "Please do bear with us as mutual courtesy."

According to the bulletin, Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, at 8.30 am by his family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra.

After initial assessment and treatment in the emergency department, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the first floor for further management.

The hospital said that a team of doctors evaluated his condition before deciding on the course of treatment. The team included neurologist Dr. Vinay Chauhan, cardiologist Dr. Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, nephrologist Dr. Kirti Upadhyaya and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia.

Following consultations, a consensual modality of treatment was initiated.

The statement noted that the patient was intubated to ensure better managed care and for further investigations.

On February 18, a procedure called DSA was performed by Dr Nitin Dange.

The hospital clarified in its bulletin that the procedure was uneventful and successful and emphasised that no surgery was involved.

Salim Khan is currently hemodynamically stable. The process of weaning him off the ventilator has been initiated in accordance with medical norms.

What Did The Doctor Say?

According to Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning.

"There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more," Dr Parkar told the media.

"He's fine, he's stable... All in all, he's doing quite well," he added.

The doctor further stated that Salim Khan's blood pressure was "high" at the time of admission and that he was experiencing some "jerks". "He was given immediate care at the hospital," he said.

Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital's emergency ward on Tuesday morning by family physician Dr Sandeep Chopra before being shifted to the ICU.

"After initial diagnosis and medication, we realised he needed ICU care. We put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," Dr Parkar said.

Doctors clarified that his condition was never "as critical" as widely reported. A team of neurologists and cardiologists is currently monitoring his recovery.

Background

Soon after news of his hospitalisation emerged, family members reached the hospital. Among those present were his children - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri - along with grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also visited the veteran screenwriter late Tuesday night.