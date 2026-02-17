Salman Khan Visits Ailing Father Salim Khan At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, now 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday.

According to PTI, the veteran screenwriter is currently in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Salman Khan, the eldest son of Salim and Salma Khan, visited his father at the hospital.

In a paparazzi video, Salman is seen leaving the hospital amid tight security. Without greeting the shutterbugs stationed there, he went straight to his car.

Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and Ayaan Agnihotri also arrived to see the ailing Salim Khan.

On November 24, Salim Khan turned 90. It coincided with Dharmendra's death, who would have turned 90 on December 8.

That same month, he celebrated his 61st wedding anniversary with Salma Khan.

Arpita Khan shared inside pictures from the celebrations. The big family photo features the couple Salim and Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh. Sohail Khan's elder son Nirvaan was also part of the grand family frame.

Salim Khan was primarily responsible for story development and screenplay structure with his famous collaborator Javed Akhtar, under the name Salim-Javed.

Their scripts significantly shaped the careers of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan. After the partnership ended in the early 1980s, Salim Khan continued to write independently but with fewer releases.