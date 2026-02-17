Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Hospitalised In Mumbai

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, sources told NDTV.

The writer's eldest son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left Lilavati Hospital in Bandra an hour ago after visiting him, they added.

According to PTI, Salim Khan was hospitalised in the morning. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Salim Khan's daughter Alvira Khan, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, and grandson Ayaan Agnihotri also visited the legendary screenwriter at the hospital. Salim Khan's adopted daughter Arpita Khan's husband, actor Ayush Sharma was also spotted at the hospital.

Salim Khan, known for penning iconic films with his former partner Javed Akhtar such as Sholay, Haathi Mere Saathi, Zanjeer, and Mr India, celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24, 2025.

Last year, Salim Khan's youngest son and producer Sohail Khan shared a fun picture of his parents and his stepmother, actor Helen on Instagram which went viral on social media.

He captioned the photo as "The best triangular series ever played".

Days ahead of his 90th birthday, Salim Khan and his first wife Salma Khan celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary with family and close friends.

During an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman Khan once revealed that his father is still quite a foodie. He has "two-three parathas, then rice, then meat, and dessert - twice a day", he had said.

Come what may Salim Khan also goes on a walk daily. His favourite route is from their Bandra home in Galaxy Apartments to the Bandstand area, something which his fans got a glimpse of in the Prime Video series Angry Young Men (2024).

Salim Khan started his career in films as an actor in 1960, appearing in films such as Teesri Manzil and Sarhaadi Lootera, often using 'Prince Salim' as his screen name.

