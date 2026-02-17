At Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur Wedding, A No-Phone Policy For Guests: Report

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur. The ceremony will be held in the presence of close family members and a select group of friends.

What's Happening

The celebrations will begin on February 24 and conclude with the wedding ceremony on February 26, as per an India Today report.

"It's a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs (Non-disclosure agreement)," a source told the portal.

The couple has reportedly chosen not to invite actors or colleagues from the film industry.

According to the insider, they have also made time for a break following the wedding. "Both Vijay and Rashmika have taken a month off after the wedding," the source said.

While the wedding in Udaipur will remain private, a larger reception is expected to take place in Hyderabad on March 4 for friends and members of the film fraternity.

Background

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been hush-hush about their reported engagement and upcoming wedding. During a recent promotional event, the actress subtly confirmed their engagement. "Everyone is aware of it," she said.

In another interaction with Galatta Plus, the interviewer congratulated Rashmika seemingly for her perfume line. The interviewer then jokingly asked if there was something else to celebrate, hinting at rumours surrounding her personal life. Rashmika laughed and responded, "No, no," before adding, "Actually, there's quite a lot, because so many things are happening. But I'll take your congratulations on all of them."

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship has been a subject of interest for a while now. The couple's on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade sparked rumours about dating in real life. Sources close to the couple confirmed to NDTV that they got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025.