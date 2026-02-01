Rashmika Mandanna Blushes As Paps Tease Her About 'Wedding' With Vijay Deverakonda. Watch

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently found herself at the centre of wedding speculation after a brief exchange with paparazzi at the Mumbai airport went viral online.

What's Happening

On Friday night, the Girlfriend actor was spotted by photographers while leaving the airport.

During the interaction, one of the paparazzi asked her, "Hume invite nahi kar rahe aap?' The question appeared to catch her off guard.

Smiling and blushing, Rashmika responded, "Kis baat ke liye?" before laughing.

When the photographer suggested that she knew exactly what he was referring to, the actor shifted the conversation and said, "Film release abhi toh...kuch karna padega."

Background

The interaction has fuelled ongoing rumours about her relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Reports have previously claimed that the two got engaged in a private ceremony in October 2025 in the presence of close family members.

According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, the couple is said to be planning their wedding for February 26, 2026, at a palace in Udaipur.

Citing a source, the report stated that the ceremony will be intimate, with only family members and close friends in attendance.

"Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned at one of Udaipur's heritage palaces. Much like their engagement, the ceremony will be a close-knit affair with only their loved ones in attendance," the insider said.

The actors were also recently in Rome around New Year's. While neither of them confirmed that they were vacationing together, they shared pictures from similar locations, prompting speculation among fans that they were celebrating the occasion in each other's company.

As of now, the actors have not officially addressed the engagement or wedding reports.