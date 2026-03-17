Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Pastel-Toned <i>Haldi</i> Outfits, Gold Jewellery Wow The Internet

Since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, they have been setting new wedding trends. The latest? Move over yellow outfits for the haldi ceremony and go pastel.

The latest snapshots that the couple has shared on their respective Instagram accounts have everyone talking about them. They let go of the large metallic vessels in which the bride and groom sit and instead used wooden stools. Take a look at how effortless their looks were.

What Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Wore For Their Haldi Ceremony

For their haldi ceremony, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna opted for pastel-toned outfits by Anamika Khanna. The groom paired a pink-hued kurta with white pyjamas, while the bride looked chic in a pastel green custom pants and drape top, featuring floral and peacock embroidery.

Rashmika wrote, "The one we trusted our vision with. Thank you for making it come into reality," while thanking Anamika Khanna.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the designer wrote, "For Vijay and Rashmika's haldi, we imagined something light, joyful, and full of the warmth that surrounds two people about to begin their life together."

Gold Jewellery At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony

In an exclusive with NDTV, Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors, SHREE Jewellers, shared, "For the ceremony, the jewellery remained uncompromisingly gold-focused - no faceted diamonds, no overt play on carat weight. The emphasis was purity, symbolism, and craft. Even within the reception set, the brilliance came not from modern diamond cuts but from the poetry of Kundan, traditional glass, or uncut stones set in layers of pure gold foil."

The haldi jewellery was also crafted by the artisans of SHREE Jewellers. Vijay Deverakonda kept the jewellery minimal for the haldi ceremony and elevated his outfit with a gold chain, rings, and a bracelet.

On the contrary, Rashmika opted for heavy gold kadas stacked over one another, adding a regal touch. She also wore minimal gold haathphools, statement earrings, and a matching maang tikka.

The couple did not just celebrate their haldi, but also enjoyed Holi festivities. The viral pictures have Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandana, Anand Deverakonda, and guests smeared with Holi colours.

"Haldi day - The morning after a sangeet celebration that ran late into the early hours of the morning. On another day, waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up, excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends," wrote Vijay.

"And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake," he further added.

"It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it," Rashmika shared on her Instagram.

Haldi ceremony images shared by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have 4.3 million and 2.8 million likes, respectively, in less than 24 hours.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Gold Jewellery At Their Hyderabad Reception Is A Tribute To Their Roots