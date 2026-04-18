How Kriti Sanon Transformed For <i>Cocktail 2</i>: "I Was On A Very Strict Diet"

Since the first look from Homi Adajania's directorial Cocktail 2 dropped, fans have not been able to stop swooning over Kriti Sanon's transformation. From her toned bikini body to Bohemian outfits, accessorised to perfection, she has been channelling her inner Veronica, played by Deepika Padukone in Cocktail.

While Kriti Sanon aced the look, achieving a sculpted body is never a cakewalk. In a recent conversation with IANS, the actor opened up about her "strict" diet that helped her slay on set.

Kriti Sanon's Diet For Cocktail 2

Speaking to the publication, she said, "Honestly, during Cocktail, it was the only time when I was on a very strict diet and a consistent workout routine. And for the first time, I followed a calorie-deficient diet, which had never happened in my life. We were shooting in Italy, in Sicily... and when it comes to food there, it's mostly pizza, pasta, pizza... all of that. And I was like... ah."

Usually, a calorie‑deficient diet is opted for weight loss and management. It is one of the best ways to improve metabolic health while reducing a significant amount of fat. In Kriti's case, she had to look toned and achieve a lean, athletic body that would make anyone envious. Kudos to her for sticking to a calorie‑deficient diet while being surrounded by some of the most tempting, carb‑loaded meals like pizza and pasta.

When asked about the reason why she agreed to star in Cocktail 2, the actor said, "Tere Ishq Mein was so emotionally draining, it had completely emptied me emotionally. I felt I needed something light and fun, and that's when Cocktail came my way."

Cocktail starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The sequel stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to hit cinemas worldwide on June 19, 2026.