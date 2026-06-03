Exclusive: Why Shweta Tripathi Broke Her 3-Year Vegetarian 'Fast' On <i>Mirzapur</i> Film Set

Shweta Tripathi's character Golu Didi from Mirzapur has built a strong fan base over the years. After multiple successful seasons, the makers are now set to take the story to the big screen. Titled Mirzapur: The Movie, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 4, 2026.

In an interaction with NDTV, Shweta Tripathi spoke about what audiences can expect from the film and shared her excitement about returning to the world of Mirzapur. In the same interview, she also revealed why she broke her vegetarian 'fast' during the film's shoot.

What Shweta Tripathi Said

Talking about the film's storyline and scale, she said, "Mirzapur Jo film aya hai that is from season 1. Season 1 ka ek aisa chapter hai jo audience ne nahi dekha hai aur humne bhi nahi dekha hai and it is one of the biggest bhaukaal and boys have killed it. Maine trailer dekha hai and itna maza aya kya batau. Forget that I play Golu. I am a fan of Mirzapur. Ye bade parde mein dekhna ka mujhe bohot excitement hai. Mirzapur ka ek jadu hai jo logo ko connect karte hai."

(The Mirzapur film draws from season 1. It shows a chapter that neither the audience nor we have seen before, and it is one of the biggest moments in terms of scale. The boys have done a great job. I have seen the trailer and enjoyed it a lot. Forget that I play Golu - I am a fan of Mirzapur myself. I'm very excited to watch it on the big screen. There is a certain magic in Mirzapur that connects with people.)

She also spoke about the affection her character receives from fans across age groups. "Jo feeling hai ek Golu didi ka, jo fondness hai Golu didi mein and bohot hi pyaara lagta hai jab 40-50 saal ki bhi admi aake bolte hai Golu didi aap yahan aaiye. Ek apna pan hai Mirzapur mein." (There is a certain warmth and fondness people feel for Golu Didi. It feels very special when even people in their 40s and 50s come up and call me Golu Didi. There is a sense of belonging in Mirzapur.)

Sharing a behind-the-scenes memory, she recalled how the cast bonded over food during the shoot.

"Shoot pe Ali (Ali Fazal) ne Lucknow se chef mangaye the, hum jab Banaras mein shoot kar rahe the. I was a vegetarian for 2-3 years before that aur woh (chef) aa rahe the saara samaan leke. Maine 3 saal baad mera vegetarian fast break kiya tha. That is how Ali is. Aap kisi bhi mere interview mein dekhoge toh khaana main khati hoon na main bohot khush ho jati hoon. Aur koi mujhe achchha khaana khila de toh woh aur important hai. So that was great, and more or less the entire cast was there. Hamari Mirzapur ek family ban chuki hai. This is over nine years and we have got each other. Wahi hotel mein stay karte hain, sab staff bhi jante hain. Jitna khatarnak Mirzapur screen mein lagta hai, utna hi pyaara offscreen bond hai."

(Ali even arranged for chefs from Lucknow during the shoot in Banaras. I had been vegetarian for 2-3 years, but when all that food came, I broke that phase after three years. That's the kind of person Ali is. Anyone who knows me knows I love food, and good food makes me especially happy. It was great, and most of the cast was present. Over the years, Mirzapur has become like a family. We've known each other for over nine years, stay in the same hotel during shoots, and the staff knows us well. While the show may look intense on screen, the off-screen bond is very warm.)

Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

Shweta Tripathi On Returning To Theatre

In the same interview, Shweta also spoke about her play External Affairs, in which she performed with her husband, Chaitanya Sharma.



Talking about returning to theatre after a long gap, she said, "I was born and brought up in Delhi. I have watched theatre at places like IIC, Habitat, and Kamani. It is very important that the city you live in, whether it has a big or small auditorium, offers cultural exposure. I think my grounding, my roots, came from watching theatre. Getting back to theatre, I feel more tuned. It's so much fun. On camera, things are edited in post-production, but theatre is happening live in front of you. It is as alive as it can be, and that is something I really enjoy. I am definitely going to do a lot more theatre."

Speaking about working with her husband, she added, "It's so good working with him because rehearsals can happen anytime. With other actors, once you leave the set, you go home, and discussions are limited. But here, we can keep rehearsing together - even if he is driving or we are at home, it becomes our homework. It's like studying with your roommate. His feedback matters a lot to me, and he knows me inside out. That is a big advantage."

She further said, "It's a big plus because I want to grow both professionally and personally, and I'm sure he feels the same. I remember coming to Mumbai to become an actor, leaving my family and friends behind. Now, when audiences watch us together, it feels special. These are things worth celebrating. That little girl who studied fashion at NIFT is now here in Mumbai - I feel happy and proud of the choices she made. I would thank her because of her dreams; I am living this life today."

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma got married on June 29, 2018.



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