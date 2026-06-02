"Need To Stand Up": Shweta Tripathi On <i>Made In Heaven</i> Dowry Scene Amid Twisha Sharma Case

Shweta Tripathi has carved a niche for herself by taking on diverse roles across projects - from her performance in Masaan to her strong presence in Mirzapur. In Made in Heaven, she played Priyanka Mishra, a bride who takes a stand against dowry and refuses to go ahead with her wedding, a character that continues to resonate with audiences.

Now, clips from an episode of Made in Heaven have resurfaced on social media amid discussions surrounding the Twisha Sharma death case.

On May 12, Twisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Katara Hills, Bhopal. Her family later accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, leading to demands for a detailed investigation.

The Made in Heaven episode, titled The Price of Love, explores dowry practices in contemporary Indian society. It follows the wedding of Priyanka Mishra (played by Shweta Tripathi) and Vishal Srivastava (played by Ravish Desai), where the groom's family raises dowry demands of Rs 2 crore and a flat in Delhi. After negotiations, the bride's father agrees to pay Rs 4 crore instead.

The narrative takes a turn when wedding planner Tara (played by Sobhita Dhulipala) reveals the arrangement to Priyanka. When confronted, Vishal admits he was aware of the demands and says, "The money is for us only." During the wedding ceremony, Priyanka calls off the marriage, stating, "I'm not going to pay anyone to marry me," before walking away. The episode was widely praised for its portrayal of dowry-related pressures.

When asked about the clip, especially in light of recent discussions around the Twisha Sharma case, Shweta Tripathi told NDTV, "The dowry thing, because hamare ghar pe ye discussion hua tha and I knew and my parents have already said that ki 'Education is the most important thing.' Jo ladka hai who will marry me, I mean, it was before I got married; hamari soch hi ye thi, padhai sabse zyada important hai. Baki caste, religion, colour, height, and jo bhi sare checklist hote hai, woh nahi tha. Ye tha ki bas ladka padha-likha hona chahiye. Jab aap padhe likhe hote ho, you figure out a way to earn your living. Jo padhai karte hai, culturally aware hote hai, unke alag growth hoti hai. Woh soch is more important."

(At home, we had these conversations. My parents always said education is the most important thing. Before I got married, our thinking was that education matters the most. Caste, religion, colour, height, and other checklists were not important. The only thing was that the person should be educated. When you are educated, you find a way to earn a living. Education brings awareness and growth - that mindset matters more.)

Speaking about the choices made by her Made in Heaven character, the actor said she could connect with the role. "I think Made in Heaven is the right thing that happened. It was shot also beautifully. Everything made it work, and it was something that I believe in. Toh woh andar se aaya. I didn't have to try. Priyanka Mishra, my character, usko jo lagta hai woh mujhe bhi lagta hai ki main paise deke nahi karne wali hoon shaadi kisi se. It was easier for me to do it because it was a set." (It was something I genuinely believe in, so it came from within. I didn't have to try. I also feel, like Priyanka, that I wouldn't marry someone by paying money. It was easier because I was performing on a set.)

Recalling a real-life interaction, Shweta shared that during a visit to Patna, a hotel staff member spoke to her about the show and related it to her own experience.

"She said, 'Maine aapka Made in Heaven dekha and woh bohot achchha tha,' and then she said, 'Mere sath bhi yehi hua,' and I was like, 'Oh, aapne kya kiya?' and she replied, 'Woh itna asan nahi hota.' I was like, 'Oh my god.' But I hope kahin ladkiyon ko shakti milegi ye episode dekhke. Bas at least ye thought toh ayega, you need to stand up, aaj nahi toh kal."

(I met someone who said the same thing happened to her but also said it isn't that easy in real life. I hope this episode gives some strength to women - at least the thought that they should take a stand, if not today then someday.)

The actor, also known for her roles in Mirzapur, Masaan, Raat Akeli Hai, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, said she follows her instincts when choosing projects.

"Mujhe lagta hai ki aapka intent aur choice sahi hai na, toh automatically cheezein fall into place chahe woh Masaan ho, Mirzapur ho. Main koi maths lagati nahi hoon ki main ye karungi, isse ye hoga, usse woh hoga. Main woh karti hoon jo mujhe achchha lagta hai, and these are the morals, these are the ethics I have grown up with."

(I feel that if your intent and choices are right, things automatically fall into place, whether it's Masaan or Mirzapur. I don't plan things in a calculated way. I do what feels right to me, based on the morals and ethics I've grown up with.)

Made in Heaven Season 1 began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 8, 2019.



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