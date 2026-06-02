Sydney Sweeney Fuels Fresh Rift Rumours With Zendaya After <i>Euphoria</i> Farewell Post Snub

With the third season of Euphoria concluding this week, rumour has it that all's not well between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. The latest round of rumours emerged after Sweeney shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photographs on Instagram, bidding farewell to her character, Cassie Howard.

The post featured several cast members, including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and the late Eric Dane. Fans, though, noticed that Zendaya was conspicuous by her absence.

This prompted renewed discussion online, with some viewers claiming it was evident the two actresses were no longer as close as they once appeared during the show's early years.

Rumours of tensions among them have circulated for several years. Online speculation has frequently focused on reports that Sweeney allegedly showed interest in Zendaya's longtime partner, Tom Holland. Previous reports claimed the actress liked social media posts calling the Spider-Man star 'hot', while unnamed sources alleged there had been awkwardness behind the scenes.

The feud rumours gained momentum during the premiere of Euphoria's latest season. Fans noted that Zendaya and Sweeney arrived separately. Social media users also pointed to moments from the event where Zendaya was seen interacting with other cast members, including Hunter Schafer, while appearing to have limited engagement with Sweeney.

Additional clips from the premiere later circulated online, with some viewers interpreting them as signs that the actresses were deliberately avoiding one another. Social media users further fuelled the narrative, although neither star has publicly addressed the speculation.

Questions about their relationship were also raised earlier this year when Sweeney was absent from a cast photograph. However, reports at the time suggested she was filming a scene when the picture was taken. Despite persistent online rumours, neither Zendaya nor Sydney Sweeney has confirmed any disagreement.

Season 3 of Euphoria ended with the tragic death of Zindeya's character Rue Bennett. This came after Nate's death in the last episode.

Apart from Zendaya as Rue Bennett and Sydney Sweeney as Cassie the show starred Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Colman Domingo as Ali, Martha Kelly as Laurie, Dominic Fike as Elliot, Chloe Cherry as Faye, Sharon Stone as Patty Lance and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Alamo.

The season also pays tribute to Angus Cloud, who portrayed fan-favorite character Fezco. Cloud died in 2023 at the age of 25 from acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.