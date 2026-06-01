Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Date Night With Scooter Braun At Times Square

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney went on a low-key date with Scooter Braun to one of the most recognisable landmarks in the world- Times Square. On May 31, the same day as the finale for Euphoria aired, Braun posted some sweet moments from their date on his Instagram handle.





“When you're in bed at 11pm and your girl says “I've never been to Times Square….” the caption read.





The clip shows Sweeney in an oversized blue hoodie and light blue jeans. She also wore oversized sunglasses. Braun, on the other hand, opted for a black cap and gray hoodie.





The video features the Anyone But You actor riding a bike through New York City with Braun and having some cheeseburgers. She also sang along to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' song, Empire State of Mind, when it played through Times Square.





The video also includes Sweeney getting excited as an interactive billboard showcases her new campaign for American Eagle - “Syd for Short.”







Sydney Sweeney In Euphoria Season 3



The actor, who shot to fame with her role as Cassie in the HBO drama, filmed several explicit scenes for Euphoria's latest installment. The Emmy nominee dressed as a baby, worked as an OnlyFans model and even appeared with only a snake wrapped around her body in the show.





While the scenes generated a lot of controversy, Sweeney had a short response for all her detractors. Hours after the finale aired, the 28-year-old shared a set of behind-the-scenes photos from Euphoria with the caption, “It's called… acting”.





Scooter Braun remains supportive of Sweeney's work. An insider told Page Six that the music producer did not have any issues with the Euphoria actor's provocative scenes.





“He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft,” the source revealed.





Calling their relationship “very secure”, the insider added, “Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He's incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she's accomplished.”





Sydney Sweeney will next be seen in Josie Rourke's Custom of the Country. She is also set to star in the sequel to her hit movie, The Housemaid, titled The Housemaid's Secret.