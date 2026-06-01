Sydney Sweeney's 3-Word Clapback To <i>Euphoria</i> Critics Is All About 'Acting'

Sydney Sweeney appears to be firing back at her critics over her work on Euphoria.

The actress shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the hit HBO drama on Instagram on Sunday. The star is giving fans a glimpse into the making of the third season which ended on May 31. Along with the images, Sweeney posted a short but pointed message that many saw as a response to critics of her character and the show's storylines.

“It's called… acting,” she wrote on Instagram.

The post featured several photos of Sweeney in costume as Cassie Howard, the troubled character she played since the show's debut. Over the years, Cassie has become one of the series' most talked-about characters, thanks to her complicated relationships and headline-making story arcs.

Cassie Remains One Of The Show's Most Discussed Characters

Season 3 has continued that trend, with Cassie finding herself at the centre of several controversial plotlines. The role has also required Sweeney to film a number of racy scenes, something that has frequently sparked debate among viewers online.

However, the actress has consistently treated the role as part of her work as a performer and often spoke positively about the creative freedom she has on the show.

Scooter Braun Voices Support

Meanwhile, Sweeney has support from her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

A source told Page Six that Braun fully understands the demands of Sweeney's job and has no concerns about the more provocative aspects of her role.

“Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in ‘Euphoria' or any of the work she does as an actress,” the insider told the publication.

The source added, “Their relationship is very secure, and there's a strong level of trust between them.”

Braun also recently spoke about the series during an appearance on the Second Thought podcast. While discussing the latest season, he admitted he was enjoying it.

“I am catching it. I'm biased, I like it,” he said before adding, “[There's] been an incredible performance by a certain actress.”