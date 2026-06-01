On Madhavan's 56th Birthday, A Blockbuster Pic Featuring Trisha Krishnan, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Set On A Cruise

On Madhavan's 56th birthday, director Vignesh Shivan posted a striking picture from a cruise vacation on his Instagram to wish the actor. The photo features Madhavan, his wife Sarita, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Trisha Krishnan. Without divulging many details about when and where the picture was taken, Vignesh shared a wholesome birthday message.

He wrote, "To an intelligent, Apolline, polymathic, erudite, handsome, inspiring & successful gentleman — wishing a year that's filled only with astounding success and abundant happiness. Happy birthday to you @actormaddy sir #RMadhavan. Lots of love & respect."

As soon as the picture was shared online, social media was reminded of another cruise photo featuring Trisha Krishnan and Nayanthara.

Back in January 19, 2026, Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram to share a collaborative post that quickly went viral.

The photos, taken during a tranquil cruise trip in Dubai, show the two actresses bonding over a sunset view and enjoying the scenic beauty around them.

It appears Vignesh's recently shared pictures are from the same cruise trip.

What Sarita posted for Madhavan

On the special occasion, his wife Sarita Birje Madhavan shared a montage of memories alongside a heartfelt note.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful husband! An amazing father — we are so grateful for the love, guidance, and support you give our family every day," she wrote.

The video opened with a portrait of Madhavan showing off his salt-and-pepper look in a black T‑shirt, a stylish pair of sunglasses and a classy watch.

Next, Sarita, Madhavan and their son Vedaant were seen seated at what appeared to be a restaurant, celebrating the actor's birthday.

In another moment, Madhavan was captured lovingly planting a kiss on his wife's head.

The Dhurandhar actor was then seen cutting a cheesecake with Sarita. One clip showed him walking across a road, while another photo captured him napping with his pet dog. The video ended with some loved-up selfies with his wife, a picture with his family and one with his furry friend.

Praising Madhavan for his work and accomplishments, Sarita added in the caption, "You make us incredibly proud with all the hard work, dedication, and accomplishments you have achieved. We admire your strength, kindness, and commitment, and we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you a birthday filled with happiness, love, and all the joy you deserve. Love you."

Work front

Madhavan and Nayanthara worked together in the Netflix film Test alongside Siddharth. The film released last year on the streaming giant.

Madhavan and Trisha Krishnan co-starred in the Tamil film Manmadan Ambu (2010) alongside Kamal Haasan.

In terms of recent work, Trisha was last seen in Karuppu, while Madhavan's latest film was Dhurandhar: The Revenge.