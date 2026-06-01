Viral: Anushka Sharma Kisses Virat Kohli In A Loved-Up Pic After RCB's IPL 2026 Win, Post Hits 2 Million Likes

For the second time in a row, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy, beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets on Sunday night. It was Virat Kohli who opened the innings and stayed at the crease till the very end, remaining unbeaten on 75 as RCB secured the win. Actress and proud wife Anushka Sharma later shared a picture with the batter.

In the post, Anushka is seen planting a sweet kiss on Virat's forehead. She is wearing a white shirt and a pair of blue jeans, and the couple are seen holding the trophy together. See the post here:

About Anushka's previous post

Soon after the victory, Anushka Sharma shared an inside picture of Kohli on her Instagram Story.

In the image, Kohli is seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, "One felt nice, we did it twice." Karthik is pointing at the caption while the winners celebrate in a festive setting. Anushka shared the picture with a heart emoji on her story.

About the match

Chasing a modest target of 156 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the veteran batter smashed an unbeaten 75 to take RCB home with 12 balls to spare. He sealed the win with a four followed by a six down the ground, before breaking into a unique celebration.

About Virushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since 2017. They are parents to a son, Akaay, and a daughter, Vamika.



Also Read: Virat Kohli Wears 'We Did It Twice' T-Shirt After RCB's IPL Win. Pic Courtesy, Anushka Sharma