Atlee "Blown Away" By <i>Ramayana</i> Trailer, Praises Yash And Ranbir Kapoor

Shortly after the Ramayana trailer was unveiled on July 18, Atlee could not resist himself from praising the trailer. The Jawan director lauded producer Namit Malhotra as well as director Nitesh Tiwari for their vision and craftsmanship.

Taking to X, Atlee wrote, “Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra, sir, and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22, sir." He mentioned Yash and continued, “@ TheNameIsYash, bro, looks unbelievably lethal; Ranbir Kapoor, bro, is stunning; and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh, and magical. Wishing the entire team a blockbuster. This looks truly epic!” along with a fire emoji.

Atlee's praise came amid growing anticipation surrounding the release of Ramayana, which is expected to be one of the biggest productions of Indian cinema. The much-awaited trailer was launched at Pratham Sankalp, New Delhi, where the film's star-studded crew assembled to unveil the trailer.

During the event, the makers announced that the trailer will be showcased at Comic-Con San Diego 2026 on July 20 and will be released online on July 24.

According to a report by Mid-Day, shortly after the launch event, a phone-recorded clip capturing Rama's entry started making rounds on the internet. As per the report, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have since activated their anti-piracy and legal teams to identify and remove the unauthorised upload of the trailer.

It further stated that they have successfully removed the clip from Reddit on Sunday, while taking it down from X has proved to be difficult.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana marks the first instalment of a planned two-part series. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Ravi Duney as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, and Shobana in other prominent roles. Ramayana is expected to hit the theatres worldwide on November 6, 2026, coinciding with the Diwali weekend.