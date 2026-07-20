'Even My Dad Doesn't Kiss Me This Much': Shreya Kalra Slams Ram Kapoor's On-Camera Kisses In <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

A heated conversation on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has put contestants Shreya Kalra and Ram Kapoor in the spotlight.

Following the latest leadership task, Shreya accused her co-contestant of crossing personal boundaries and made strong remarks while speaking to Shilpa Shinde.

What's Happening

The comments came after the contestants voted to choose their team leaders. Shivangi Joshi received the highest number of votes and became the team leader, while Akanksha Chamola, who secured the second-highest votes, was named the second leader.

Later, while talking to Shilpa in the locker room area, Shreya recalled an incident involving Ram Kapoor during Shivangi's task.

She said, "When Shivangi was doing her task, Ram sir came very close to her. So Harshad said, 'Don't come so close'. As soon as he moved, he said, sorry. What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spit all over the f***ing place."

Shreya further spoke about maintaining personal boundaries and alleged that Ram had made her uncomfortable.

"Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I'm gonna hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn't kiss me this much, don't kiss me now. I saved you three times, and you don't even lift a finger. I should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors."

For the unversed, in one of the episodes, Ram kissed Shreya on the cheek after the latter won the task, securing the actor for the week.

Background

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is currently hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The contestant lineup includes Akanksha Chaudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Varun Yadav, also known as Laila.

The first season of Lock Upp premiered in 2022 with Kangana Ranaut as the host and Karan Kundrra as the jailor. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the inaugural edition.

The second season features 14 contestants, two jailers and one lock-up over a six-week competition. Contestants are required to complete tasks to earn in-game currency, which is used to access basic necessities such as food, supplies and other privileges.