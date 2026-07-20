<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: New Promo Hints At Apoorva Mukhija As Wild Card Contestant

Lock Upp Season 2 has been creating buzz among reality show fans with its twists, dramatic moments and surprise announcements. The latest speculation around the show began after a new promo hinted at a wild card entrant.

Viewers are guessing that social media personality Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, could be joining the contestant lineup. While the makers have not officially confirmed her entry, the clip has sparked curiosity and fueled discussions among fans about the possible new addition to the show.

For this week's food task, the house is split into two gangs with Shivangi Joshi and Akanksha Chamola as leaders. The new promo shows Farah introducing the wildcard as the “most disruptive gang leader.”

Many fans now suspect the new entrant is Apoorva, pointing to matching jewellery and a tattoo that looks identical to hers. The content creator was previously seen on Prime Video's reality series The Traitors.

An X user wrote, “APOORVA MAKJIJA IS THE NEW WILD CARD IN LOCKUPP."

Another added, "Bro I am seated for apoorva like I loved her in traitors and she is back."

Someone else commented, "WAIT APOORVA HELLOOO WHATTT ????? IM SATTT."

Another commented, "Apoorva as Wildcard in #Lockupp2 super excited."

Whether the rumours hold true is yet to be seen. The ongoing season stars Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Shilpa Shinde, Akansha Choudhary, Sufi Motiwala and Pamela Serena.

Yogesh Rawat was the last contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 streams on Netflix. Fresh episodes drop from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.