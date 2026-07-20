Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Pic From The Day He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas gave fans a glimpse into one of the most cherished moments of his life by sharing an unseen photo from his engagement to Priyanka Chopra. Nick posted the throwback with the caption, "8 years ago she said yes".

The picture showed Nick holding Priyanka's hand to show her diamond ring, while the actress kept her face covered. Priyanka reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "So Grateful, you asked.. @nickjonas."

Earlier, Nick Jonas celebrated Priyanka's birthday with an adorable Instagram post. The video showed the actress enjoying a boat ride and sending flying kisses to the camera. In the caption, Nick simply wrote, “Mi Amor".

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On her birthday, director SS Rajamouli unveiled Priyanka's new look from his upcoming film Varanasi. He shared two new stills of the actress as Mandakini on Instagram. The side note read, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi."

The update comes as production on Varanasi nears completion. In June, SS Rajamouli shared a progress update at the Annecy Animation Festival, where the film's first glimpse was revealed.

Priyanka is making her grand return to Indian cinema in the epic action-adventure saga. She stars as Mandakini alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

The actress also has the Citadel Season 2 in the pipeline. She is reprising her role opposite Richard Madden in the popular spy-thriller series.