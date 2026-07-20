Salman Khan's <i>Maatrubhumi</i> New Poster Confirms 2026 Release Date

Amid reports of a delay, Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi has received a fresh update. The makers released a new poster on Monday, confirming that the film will be released in 2026.

The announcement has brought relief to fans who were awaiting news about the project. However, the absence of the director's name from the poster has also sparked curiosity. Instead, the poster reads, “A Film By Salman Khan Films”.

Back in April, Salman Khan's war drama, inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, underwent a title change. The film was renamed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The actor officially unveiled the new title and poster on Instagram.

The announcement also carried the film's thematic message: “May War Rest in Peace.” In the picture, Salman was seen peering from behind a blood-stained log wrapped in barbed chains. Read the full story here,

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi is inspired by the June 15, 2020, confrontation in Galwan Valley, where Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops along the LAC in brutal hand-to-hand combat. The clash left 20 Indian soldiers dead and became one of the most intense military confrontations between India and China in recent decades.

Salman Khan takes on the role of Colonel Santosh Babu, commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led his men during the border disengagement.

Alongside Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh takes on the role of the female lead, while Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia appear in important roles. Music for the film is by Himesh Reshammiya.