Jiostar To Roll Out Six Bigg Boss Editions All At Once In September 2026

JioStar is set to take the Bigg Boss franchise to new heights with an unprecedented rollout planned for September 2026. The media giant is expected to launch six editions of the popular reality series simultaneously across multiple languages and regions.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will return as host of Bigg Boss 20. Joining him are Vijay Sethupathi for Tamil, Nagarjuna for Telugu, Kichcha Sudeepa for Kannada and Mohanlal for Malayalam Bigg Boss.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will debut as host of the Bangla edition. For the first time, the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla editions of Bigg Boss will launch simultaneously in September.

JioStar also released India's Bigg Reality, a coffee-table book that documents Bigg Boss' evolution over the years. It explores the show's cultural footprint, viewer connection and brand influence. The franchise reached over 500 million viewers in 2025. It clocked more than 438 billion viewing minutes and saw a 47% year-on-year jump in engagement across its six language editions.

According to a report in Variety India, Salman Khan is set to start shooting for the upcoming season on September 21.

The contestant list for Bigg Boss 20 is already a hot topic. Social media stars Faisal Shaikh, Ridhima Gupta, Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair and Uorfi Javed are speculated to join the reality show. The makers are also said to be considering Arbaz Patel, Bhagirath Bhatt, Bhavya Singh, Ruru Thakur and Tushar Karwar for the new season.

While the makers haven't confirmed any names, the rumours have generated significant buzz among fans.

Ahead of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan is also expected to wrap up a significant portion of his upcoming action thriller with director Vamsi Paidipally, which also stars Nayanthara. He is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh.