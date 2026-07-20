Mammootty, Dhanush Celebrate Their National Wins On <i>Om</i> Set. See Pics

Superstars Mammootty and Dhanush, director Rajkumar Perisamy, and editor R. Kalaivanan celebrated their National Award wins on the sets of their upcoming film OM.

In the viral pictures, the duo are seen cutting a cake with the director and crew.

Sharing the pictures, Mammootty wrote, "A small celebration of our National Award wins with @dhanushkraja, @Rajkumar_KP and R. Kalaivanan on the sets of #OM. Grateful for all the love and wishes."

Mammootty won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam.

Dhanush won two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards: one for his directorial venture Raayan, which won Best Tamil Film, and a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in Captain Miller.

Rajkumar was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran, while Kalaivanan won the National Award for Best Editing for the same film.

"This is the third national award as an actor, but recognition for directing Raayan is a different milestone in my artistic journey," Dhanush wrote in a note.

"A first is always unforgettable." Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan, shared a picture with a humorous caption that read: "Another one? Yes, Pa! It's like your FOURTH! 'Oh sweet! What about you? Win anything?' 'Er, no!' 'No pressure, son! You do you' #Greatest #Of #All #Time #MicDrop"

About OM

OM: Chapter 1 (Udhiram — The Blood Wood) is an upcoming Tamil action-thriller starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela.

Directed by Rajkumar, it is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 16. The film is inspired by real-life events, though full narrative details are being kept under wraps. The film is backed by Wunderbar Films and R. Take Studios, with music composed by Sai Abhyankar.