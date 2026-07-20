'Don't Believe Everything': Sahiba Bali Breaks Silence On Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali grabbed headlines after they were spotted together at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during Sunday's third ODI match between India and England. Their appearance together fuelled dating rumours across social media. Now, Sahiba has seemingly addressed the speculation with a cryptic Instagram post.

On her Instagram Stories, Sahiba shared a picture of herself posing with Arjun Kapoor at Lord's. Rather than addressing the dating rumours directly, she chose a subtle approach and captioned the post, "Don't believe everything pt 2."

There was a reason why Sahiba referred to the post as "pt 2." Just before sharing her picture with Arjun, Sahiba had uploaded a screenshot of a social media post in which she had mistakenly been identified as actress Anushka Sharma. Reacting to the mix-up, she wrote, "Don't believe everything pt 1."

Sahiba Bali made her acting debut with Imtiaz Ali's 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu. Over the years, she has featured in projects such as Bard of Blood, Amar Singh Chamkila and Tanaav. Apart from acting, Sahiba has also built a strong digital presence through her content creation, podcasts and brand collaborations.

Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with Malaika Arora. The two began dating in 2018 and remained one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples before reportedly parting ways in 2024.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The 2025 romantic comedy also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film revolves around Ankur Chaddha, played by Arjun, who is preparing to remarry after divorcing his first wife. His life takes an unexpected turn when his former wife loses her memory in an accident and forgets that the two had separated. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Arjun is yet to announce his next project.