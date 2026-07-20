'How Is Your Health?': Salman Khan Has A Cheeky Response To Viral Video That Left Fans Worried

Salman Khan has reacted to the recent online speculation surrounding his health with a cheeky social media post.

What's Happening

Days after his appearance at a public event sparked concern among fans, the actor shared pictures on Instagram and appeared to address the chatter in his own style.

Sharing the photos, Salman wrote, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?), seemingly taking a light-hearted dig at the discussions about his appearance.

Fans quickly joined in on the joke in the comments section. Actor Mahhi Vij also reacted to the post and wrote, "toooo goooodddddd," alongside laughing emojis.

Background

The post comes after videos and pictures from the actor's recent visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai went viral on social media.

Salman had attended the official programme to inaugurate the authority's new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). During the event, he also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.

However, instead of the inauguration, it was Salman's appearance that became the biggest talking point online.

Several social media users commented that the actor looked noticeably lean, tired and exhausted, with many expressing concern for his health.

One fan wrote, "He looks sick. God Bless you." Another commented, "My hero is getting old." A user asked, "Ye kya hogaya bhai ko? [What has happened to Bhai.]" One comment read, "Something really bad is happening to Salman." Another person wrote, "I hate to see him getting old"

About Maatrubhumi

Earlier this month, Salman had also shared a first look from his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

Posting a picture of himself surrounded by nature while showing off his ripped physique, he simply captioned it, "MAATRUBHUMI."

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Originally scheduled to release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a new release date.

On the work front, Salman was most recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, which also features Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia in key roles.