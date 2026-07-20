Rupali Ganguly 'Still Can't Process' Her Brother's National Film Award Win For <i>Aaj Ki Raat</i>

Television sensation Rupali Ganguly has expressed her pride after her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the chartbuster song Aaj Ki Raat from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film Stree 2.

Sharing a video of the moment the award was announced, the Anupamaa actress penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram account. She celebrated the milestone and reflected on her brother's journey, calling the honour well deserved.

“From being a National award-winning director's daughter to being a National award-winning choreographer's sister... I am the proudest,” she wrote.

Praising Vijay's work on Aaj Ki Raat, Rupali said that receiving national recognition for the song was well deserved. She further recalled how their mother had predicted he would win the National Award for the song and said she had “manifested” the achievement.

“Baap re!!! It's huge re!! I still can't process it, but I have seen how you have struggled, how many times you have gone without, the setbacks and disappointments you have faced. But your smile has always been intact,” the actress wrote.

Rupali Ganguly also remembered the values instilled by their late father, saying, “I know you are the simplest, nicest, kindest and the most humble and grateful soul, and you so, so, so deserve this. Thank you for being Pappa's best son and making us Ganguly proud. To loads of good work and many more milestones.”

She also thanked producer Dinesh Vijan, director Amar Kaushik and the Stree 2 team for believing in Vijay's talent.

The actress further gave a special mention to Tamannaah Bhatia, who featured in the chartbuster track, writing, “Thank you Tamannaah, the star who made this song what it is.” She also thanked Rajkummar Rao for supporting and cheering Vijay throughout the journey.

In addition, Rupali acknowledged choreographer Abhishek Pai and the dancers who performed in the song, appreciating their hard work during the shoot.

“@abhishek_pai Vijay would not have been dancing if not for u ... love u our little baby for always being there with ur Maamu. This one is yours too. To all the fabulous dancers in the song who shot in freezing peak winter night … Thank you. I LOVE U MY BABY BROTHER … may MATARANI BLESS U WITH MANY MANY MORE,” she concluded.

Over the years, Vijay Ganguly has also choreographed popular Bollywood songs in films including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bhediya, JugJugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera.



