Rupali Ganguly Shares Post Criticising Alia Bhatt For Her Leather Outfit At Milan Fashion Week

Television actor Rupali Ganguly has stirred conversation online after resharing a critical post targeting Alia Bhatt and her fashion choice at Milan Fashion Week.

The Anupamaa actor took to Instagram Stories on April 27 and reposted a video that questioned Alia's alleged use of animal-derived leather in her outfit.

While Rupali did not add any caption of her own, her decision to share the video was widely seen as a subtle yet pointed reaction, especially given her long-standing stance as an animal lover.

Post Questions Alia's Outfit

The video, originally shared by a user named Sai Lohith, criticised Alia Bhatt's look from Milan Fashion Week, where she attended as a brand ambassador for Gucci.

It is alleged that her outfit involved leather sourced from young animals, claiming "3-month-old baby calves and 4-month-old baby lambs" were used in its making.

The person in the video directly questioned the actor, asking, "Is this what you support Alia?" The criticism also extended to her accessories, particularly the Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag, which the video claimed represented a culture harmful to animals.

Taking a more emotional tone, the speaker added, "Your cat, Edward, how would you feel if someone murdered your son and used his skin to make bags and shoes?"

The video further accused Gucci of "exploiting snakes, crocodiles, silkworms, cows, sheep, and goats."

The post also pointed out what it called a contradiction between Alia's fashion choices and her initiative "Coexist by Alia Bhatt", which promotes harmony between humans and animals.

Criticising her, the user said, "If this is the idea of your co-existence, then the animals are doomed."

Rupali's resharing of the video, without any added context, was interpreted by many as a sign of agreement with the sentiments expressed.

Meanwhile, actress Smriti Khanna reacted to the post and commented, "Feeling extremely ashamed and guilty after watching this video. I turned vegan when I got my dog, but I still use leather goods. Thank you for making this. I will try to be a better person."

As of now, Alia Bhatt has not responded to the controversy surrounding the post.

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