Alia Bhatt Wishes Daughter Raha Grows Up To Be An Athlete: "She's So Competitive"

Alia Bhatt has opened up about her hopes for her daughter Raha Kapoor's future, sharing that she would love to see her take up sports one day.

Alia Bhatt Talks About Raha's Athletic Nature

In a conversation with Femina, Alia revealed that she already sees signs of strong athletic ability in Raha, even at a very young age.

"I wish for her to actually be an athlete. She's so competitive and she's so athletic. She's only three, but she really jumps around like a bee in a bonnet," she said.

Speaking about the women who have influenced her life, Alia credited her mother, Soni Razdan, as a defining force. She reflected on how her mother balanced family life while continuing to pursue her passion for acting.

"I think, starting with my family. My mother, the strongest, most impactful influence growing up, watching her navigate through raising me and my sister, and still keeping the fire of wanting to be an actor alive in herself, whether she did it through theatre or through television," Alia said.

Alia's Personal And Professional Journey

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home. Later that year, on November 6, they welcomed Raha into their lives.

On the work front, Alia has a busy slate ahead. She will next appear in YRF's spy universe film Alpha, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She is also set to reunite with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which is expected to release next year.

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