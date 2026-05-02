When Genelia Said She Would Not Marry Riteish Deshmukh If There Was No Proposal

Ever since their wedding in 2012, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been dishing out couple goals like no other. The two are currently basking in the reviews coming in for their latest release Raja Shivaji, which they said earlier was a labour of love brewing for 10 years.

But what makes them partners in personal and professional lives often takes us back to the time when they spoke about how there was never any proposal.

Did Riteish Deshmukh Propose To Genelia?

Riteish Deshmukh told Mashable India, "I told Genelia ki shaadi toh teh ho gayi hai and all, and Genelia ne kaha jab tak aap propose nahi karoge tab tak main mandap pe nahi aa rahi."

Genelia reacted, "We have no idea how we were in a relationship. There was no proposal, there was no asking out. But I wanted stories for my children. I need a proposal."

Riteish Deshmukh continued, "This was almost 5 days before we were getting married. I said let's go to Taj and do the stuff. Toh bola ki thoda kapde pehno, track pants mein mat aana."

Genelia said, "He is generally not like that. Riteish is like come in casuals and suddenly he is like dress up."

Furthermore, Riteish explained how Genelia was confused as to where they were going. Then they went on a yacht of his friend.

On How Genelia Felt

Genelia interrupted and said, "I was in awe. I could not believe that Riteish had done something like this. It was just one surprise after the other."

Riteish said, "She was like aaj kuch naya ho raha hai. Hum chalte gaye and reached Marine Drive. Waha maine ek text bheja mere friend ko, Marine Drive ke waha ek building hai jaha terrace pe sab ready tha fireworks leke. Aur jaise hum waha gaye woh fireworks chalu hua aur maine kaha woh dekho. I was on my knees and asked Genelia will you marry me?"

Genelia laughed, "I was like oh my God. I have yelled and screamed and said this is so cute. Now everyone is going to think Riteish is amazing. What about me?"

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia married on February 3, 2012 and have two sons, Riaan (born November 2014) and Rahyl (born June 2016).

Genelia's Recent Post For Riteish

Recently, on Riteish's 47th birthday, Genelia shared a heartfelt post for her husband. She wrote, "I know everyone who knows us wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years. But the truth is it's all YOU."

She added, "You are love. You are grace. You make me laugh, and even if I cry, you wipe away every tear. You have the most amazing ways of making a connection, and everyone feels they matter when they are in your company. For me, I have you 24/7-just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold."

She concluded, "I will celebrate you every day, every minute, every second because you are all that and more. Happy Birthday, my heartbeat. You have my heart-just keep it safe with you."

The couple celebrated their 14th anniversary on February 3 this year.