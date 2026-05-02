How <i>Parijat Nath</i> Was Created In 24 Hours For Genelia Deshmukh's Maharani Saibai In <i>Raja Shivaji</i>

Raja Shivaji, which was released in theatres on May 1, 2026, has been touted as a must-watch. Reports suggest that post-midnight shows were scheduled for the film owing to its popularity. The historical action drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

Riteish Deshmukh not only plays Raja Shivaji in the film, but has also co-written and directed it. On the other hand, Genelia Deshmukh has produced the film alongside Jyoti Deshpande and stars as Maharani Saibai. Featuring performances by Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, and Salman Khan, among others, the movie has been garnering praise from audiences.

Amid the waves that Raja Shivaji is making, the Mortantra jewellery brand took to Instagram to share how it created the parijat nath for Genelia Deshmukh's Maharani Saibai in the film.

How Parijat Nath Was Created In 24 Hours

Spectators who witnessed the high-octane period drama of Raja Shivaji on the silver screen would have also noticed Genelia Deshmukh as Maharani Saibai wearing a parijat nath. The unique creation serves as a homage to the history, craft, and culture of India.

Parijat flowers are small, white, and fragrant blooms that blossom at night and fall by dawn. If one stands beneath the tree at night, the intoxicating and sweet aroma of the flowers fills the air.

The jewellery brand mentioned that Maharani Saibai's character embodies the essence of a parijat flower. "So when the team came to us, the nath had one job, to be that flower," the brand noted.

Remembering how Raja Shivaji's team reached out to them, they shared, "A photo on WhatsApp. The parijat growing out of the Earth, petal still wet. 'You think designing a nath like this is a possibility?' We said yes before we even finished reading it."

The artisans used white freshwater pearls and crafted the saffron-hued centre using a coral bead. They added a subtle green hue at the base of the stem. "Small enough to feel personal, detailed enough to hold its own on screen," the statement read, describing the design.

The team further added, "This is the kind of work that reminds us so much of our love for India's craft, history, and culture. A small nath that holds so much meaning for Genelia, her character, and this periodic movie. A flower that lasts only a night, made to last forever in the form of jewellery."

The brand shared that the nath was both designed and delivered within 24 hours, calling it nothing short of "a surreal experience" for the entire team.

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