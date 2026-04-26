<i>Anupamaa</i> Fame Nidhi Shah Reveals Her Luxury Purchases: From A Rs 2.45 Lakh Bag To Gold Jewellery

Nidhi Shah became a household name with her portrayal of Kinjal in Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role. While acting is her passion, she also values luxury purchases and understands the importance of investing in gold.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Nidhi Shah showcased some of her most expensive picks. From designer bags, dresses, and sunglasses to stunning gold jewellery, her closet resembles a curated display of collectable luxury items.

Nidhi Shah's Bag Collection

The actor has a separate closet dedicated solely to bags, and why not? When you spend lakhs on handbags, maintaining them to prevent unnecessary wear and tear is essential. Her first luxury brand bag was from Prada. She revealed that she bought it from Dubai for Rs 2,45,000.

She also revealed that she purchased one of her Louis Vuitton bags from Paris, but admitted she was scared because she was travelling alone, and the fashion capital of the world is often associated with incidents of street theft. Apart from LV and Prada, Nidhi's closet features bags from Bershka, Charles & Keith, Zara, and Marc Jacobs, among other luxury labels.

Nidhi Shah's Clothes Collection

When speaking about luxury purchases, one cannot miss spotlighting couture. Nidhi shared that her most expensive clothing purchase so far has been a black dress by Cult Gaia. She first saw Kiara Advani wearing the dress in green and decided to buy the black version for herself for Rs 60,000.

She also owns a body-hugging metallic dress from London. However, instead of purchasing it directly from the store, she ordered it online. The original price of the dress was Rs 30,000, and she revealed that she paid an additional Rs 29,000 as customs duty.

She also owns a pre‑draped saree from the collection of Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. She wore it for her best friend's mehendi ceremony, and hilariously, it turned out that her outfit was heavier than the bride's.

Nidhi Shah's Gold Jewellery

Indians have long viewed investment in gold jewellery as relatively risk‑free. However, considering the price hike of the metal over the last decade, many have started investing in digital gold instead.

Despite this trend, Nidhi continues to invest in physical gold jewellery. She shared that the first piece of jewellery she ever purchased was for her mother in 2021 - a multi‑layered Maharaja‑style necklace. The actor makes one significant purchase every year, while continuing to invest in smaller jewellery pieces every five to six months.

She also shared that her mother gifted her a gold hathphool, which she had purchased several years ago.

Apart from bags, dresses, and gold jewellery, Nidhi also invests in luxury perfumes and sunglasses. One of her favourite pairs of sunglasses is from Prada, while the most expensive one is from Louis Vuitton, though she admits she regrets purchasing it.

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