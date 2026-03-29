Inside Rupali Ganguly's 50-Year-Old Childhood Mumbai Home With Old-World Charm

From Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly is a household name in India. Her TV serial is not just a point of dinner conversation, but one without which meals feel incomplete. The daily soap has made her a television star, reportedly earning Rs 3,00,000 per episode.

For the latest episode of Fun with Farah, the director shot at her childhood home, where her mother, Rajni Ganguly, has lived for almost five decades. Confirming the duration, the actor said, "48-49 years," in the video. Situated in Worli, Mumbai, the house exudes old-world charm, and this is where everyone's favourite Rupali Ganguly grew up and spent her formative years before marriage.

Inside Rupali Ganguly's Childhood Home

If you remember the movies of the 80s and 90s, the houses had character. They were not built by a team of architects and interior designers, but shaped over the years by the people who called them home. Indian houses were never minimal; instead, they were layered, lived-in, and full of warmth.

Rupali Ganguly's childhood home is just like that. Located in an old building, you still have to climb the stairs, and as you enter, there is a long corridor leading to a common space that opens into the bedrooms, kitchen, and living room.

The entire house has beige and pastel-coloured walls, except for the rooms where subtle pink and vivid green serve as accent colours. Many Rupali Ganguly fans may not know that she is the daughter of Anil Ganguly, an Indian director known for films such as Humkadam, Saaheb, Aanchal, Tapasya, Kora Kagaz, and Trishna, among others.

The rooms in the house showcase his photographs and family pictures that transport you back in time. The living room has a dedicated area for awards and a large window that allows ample natural light to filter in.

The green room belongs to Rupali's brother, Vijay Ganguly, a choreographer whose latest hit is Sharaart from Dhurandhar. The actor quipped in the video that she did not have a room in the house and used to sleep on the sofa.

One of the most striking additions to Rupali's mother's house is a 50-year-old dining table. The actor shared that someone gifted it to her parents at their wedding, and it has remained in the house ever since.

The video concluded with a gift exchange and Farah Khan relishing pithla with bhakri, a quintessential Maharashtrian comfort delight.

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