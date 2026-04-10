Inside Singer King's Delhi Home With A Glam Room, Music Studio, And Piano

From breaking records with Maan Meri Jaan to singing a rendition of the same song with Nick Jonas, King, aka Arpan Kumar Chandel, has come a long way. Born in 1995, he began his professional singing career in 2018, and today, he rules the hearts of his fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Recently, he featured in an episode of Fun With Farah, where director Farah Khan took his admirers inside his home, offering a glimpse into his lifestyle and showcasing how he truly lives life king-size.

Inside Singer King's Delhi Home

The door opens into a small space that divides the house into two sections. One section features a spacious living room where King practises music or sits with his team for rehearsal sessions. It has grey walls, golden light fixtures, and a grey-and-white sofa. Arpan revealed that he has been living in this house for a year.

Farah shared that she had never seen a piano with a wooden casing before, to which King revealed that he did not know how to play it. His niece often visits and plays tunes on it. The choreographer further mentioned that she was introduced to his music by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, and Maan Meri Jaan was one of the first songs she heard.

The other section of the house includes an all-white and cream-coloured kitchen and a staircase that leads upstairs. In one of the rooms, there is a small temple and a dedicated shelf where King's father, Ashok Kumar, has displayed photographs and childhood memories. The other room belongs to his father and serves as his bedroom.

Beside the living room is a glam room where King stores his clothes and shoes. In his bedroom, he sleeps with his cat, Adah, and has a reference picture featuring three cats. The singer shared with Farah that when his cat has kittens, he plans to dress them all up and click an identical picture.

As you go upstairs, you are greeted by a giant chandelier that cannot be missed. Farah asked her cook, Dilip, to stand beneath it, while King jokingly said that he would become Shantipriya (from Om Shanti Om). The singer later showed the director his in-house music studio, which opens onto a terrace where he hosts parties.

The video concluded with King, Farah, and the rest of the team coming together for lunch.

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