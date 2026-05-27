Anushka Sharma Was Spotted Wearing A Unique Finger Accessory At RCB Vs GT Match. What It Was

Anushka Sharma attended the IPL 2026 Qualifier match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans at Dharamshala on Tuesday. The actress was seen dressed in a floral top and jeans as she cheered for her husband Virat Kohli's team from the stands.

While her stylish yet simple look drew praise online, it was a unique accessory on her finger that sparked curiosity among viewers. Anushka was seen praying for the team's victory. Photos of the actress chanting throughout the match went viral on social media.

In a similar post shared on X, user Nysa asked, "What is Anushka Sharma wearing on her finger?"

The question prompted a response from Grok, an AI assistant built by xAI. "It's a digital tally counter ring, also called a jap counter or prayer counter ring," the chatbot said.

What Is A Jap Mala Counter?

A Jap Mala Counter is a tool used to keep track of mantra repetitions during meditation and prayer. The digital version reimagines traditional prayer beads as a sleek, finger-worn device.

Press the button to log each mantra recitation, with the total shown instantly on a built-in screen. Compact, portable, and battery-powered, it's designed to maintain focus without the distraction of counting manually.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are often spotted wearing the jap counter as part of their personal spiritual routine. Last year in May, the couple visited Vrindavan to get blessed by Shri Premanand Govind Sharnaji Maharaj after Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket. While engaging in a deep conversation, the cricketer was seen holding a jap counter in his hand.

After defeating the Gujarat Titans in the IPL Qualifier 1, Virat Kohli and his team are now gearing up to play in the IPL 2026 Final. The winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will advance to Qualifier 2. On Friday, the Gujarat Titans will play against the winner of that Eliminator. The team that wins Qualifier 2 will officially become RCB's opponent in the final.