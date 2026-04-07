Anushka Sharma Keeps It Casual In A Rs 16,900 T-Shirt At RCB Vs CSK Match

For casual look inspiration, one must always be ready to steal outfits from Anushka Sharma's closet. She slays at red carpets, but her casual appearances at cricket matches and vacations deserve a separate mood board.

For the SRH vs RCB clash, she was spotted in a floral top worth Rs 16,361 and a pair of barrel jeans costing Rs 29,925. But for the recent match between RCB and CSK, she was spotted casually serving looks in a Rs 16,900 t-shirt. After reading the price, it does not sound casual, right?

Anushka Sharma Slays In A Casual Rs 16,900 T-Shirt At RCB Vs CSK Match

Anushka Sharma wore a Bentley cotton poli sweater by Reformation. The official website mentioned the cost as Rs 16,900. The slim-fit crop top has a deep V-neck, along with a placket with white buttons that almost looked invisible against the white backdrop.

The crop top-looking t-shirt has broad and fine stripes throughout, breaking the monotony and adding some contrast to the white backdrop. The hem of the tee has a stretchable fabric that hugs the body, further accentuating the fit.

Irrespective of what Anushka Sharma wears, she knows how to uplift the look with accessories. She did in the previous match, and she followed the same at RCB vs CSK clash. The actor opted for a two-string gold metal choker, a minimal neckpiece against the high-up collared t-shirt.

She completed the look with white and gold metal bracelets, stacked on her right hand, creating a beautiful contrast. For earrings, she went with simple studs because she kept her straight hair open and centre-parted.

As for makeup, Anushka Sharma kept it simple and chic with a rose blush on her cheeks, nude pink lipstick, and a matte eyeshadow. She tightly lined her upper waterline with black kohl and applied mascara to define her eyelashes.

With a few pictures floating on the internet, Anushka Sharma gave fashion enthusiasts a masterclass in casual styling. Take notes for your next outing and slay with minimal effort.

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