Aishwarya Rai Finally Takes Over Cannes Red Carpet In A Stunning Blue Amit Aggarwal Gown

Aishwarya Rai's much-awaited first look from Cannes is out. Since the film festival commenced on May 12, fans were missing the Ponniyin Selvan actor, who will be gracing the gala for the 24th time.

Aishwarya Rai's First Look From Cannes

Taking to Instagram, Diet Sabya, a fashion commentator, shared a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a sculpted blue gown with a mermaid finish. She styled the Amit Aggarwal couture with a dupatta delicately placed over her hands.

Aishwarya Rai walked on the Cannes 2026 red carpet in an Amit Aggarwal couture. Photo: AFP

"Years of famine-level beauty drought, an atmosphere thick with speculation, hate trains, Twitter brawls, operatic plot twists, and millions upon millions of fan cries later, ARB has arrived at Cannes like a hallucinatory mirage on the horizon," the expert wrote in the caption.

To finish the look, she side-parted her hair into soft, loose curls and opted for pink-toned cheeks and eyeshadow. Red lipstick and diamond-studded jewellery adorned with striking blue stones elevated the ensemble.

She blew kisses, greeted with a namaste, made finger hearts, and posed on the red carpet with Eva Longoria, her longtime friend and fellow L'Oreal global brand ambassador.

For Indians, Aishwarya Rai Is Synonymous With Cannes

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan debuted at Cannes in May 2002 to present their film, Devdas, at the prestigious film festival. Wearing Neeta Lulla's yellow saree, she walked the red carpet with her co-star and director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The actor's association with L'Oreal Paris goes back to 2003, and since then, she has been walking the Cannes red carpet as the brand's global ambassador.

When the brand first dropped posters to hype up this year's film festival, the absence of Aishwarya was not taken lightly on social media, leading to a massive backlash. Responding to the comments, the team called her "timeless and completely herself."

Apart from her debut, Aishwarya Rai has delivered many memorable red carpet moments. In 2007, after marrying Abhishek Bachchan, she walked the red carpet with him, wearing a Giorgio Armani gown. In 2014, she wore Cavalli and completed the look with bold red lips.

Marking her 15 years at the Cannes red carpet, she stunned in a Cinderella-inspired gown by Michael Cinco and a full-skirted Ralph & Russo creation featuring ruffles.

For long, rumours were rife about the alleged separation between Aishwarya and Abhishek, and the couple never made a fuss about what trolls had to say about their relationship. But in 2025, the Guzaarish actor put the rumours to rest by making a statement in an ivory Manish Malhotra saree while sporting sindoor.

With over two decades at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai remains one of India's most enduring global icons.

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