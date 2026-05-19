Ahead Of Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 Appearance, Fans Recreate Her Red Carpet Looks Using AI

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may not have arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival just yet - but the internet clearly couldn't wait.

As excitement builds around Aishwarya Rai and her much-anticipated Cannes appearance, fans have found the most fun way to pass the time: using AI to recreate her red carpet looks. And honestly? The results are pretty spectacular.

One recreated look sees her in a dramatic wine-red sparkling ballgown, styled with statement ruby jewels.

Another brings back her dreamy ivory princess moment - soft layers, delicate embellishments, and effortless old-world elegance.

And for those who love Aishwarya's bold fashion risks, one AI image reimagines her in a floral body-hugging gown with dramatic ruffles, paired with braided hair and a bold red lip.

If this is how fans are counting down, imagine the frenzy when Aishwarya actually steps onto the Cannes red carpet.

Anticipation Builds For Aishwarya's Cannes Return

For over two decades, Aishwarya has been one of the most anticipated faces on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. As a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris since 2003, her annual Cannes appearance has become something of a tradition.

It all began in 2002, when Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in a yellow Neeta Lulla saree. Since then, she has served everything from elegant traditional drapes to dramatic couture gowns, making every appearance a headline-making affair.

Now, with Cannes 2026 underway, fans are once again on high alert. Social media fan pages are buzzing with speculation that Aishwarya could make her much-awaited appearance during the festival's closing days, with May 22 and 23 being the dates most talked about - though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

When Alia Bhatt Talked About Aishwarya Rai's Saree Look At Devdas Premiere

In a chat with Vogue, Alia was asked about the Cannes look that has stayed with her over the years. She instantly picked Aishwarya's unforgettable appearance at the 2002 premiere of Devdas.

She said, “A Cannes look that actually goes down in my memory as absolutely iconic would have to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Devdas premiere. The beautiful saree that she wore and just her face, it was so iconic.”

Interestingly, both Alia and Aishwarya are associated with L'Oréal Paris, making the moment feel even more full circle for fans.

ALSO READ: How Aishwarya Rai's Iconic Devdas Cannes Saree Was Created, Designer Neeta Lulla Shares