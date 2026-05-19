CBSE 12th Result Revaluation 2026: Key Dates, Fees And Rechecking Details

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today opened the window for post-result facilities for Class 12 students, allowing them to apply for scanned copies of evaluated answer books. In a significant relief for students, the board has substantially reduced the fees for these services. The fee for obtaining a scanned copy of an evaluated answer book has been reduced from Rs 700 to Rs 100 per subject. Students can apply for this facility from May 19 to May 22.

Verification, Re-Evaluation Dates Announced

The application window for verification of marks or issues observed in the evaluation process will open on May 26 and close on May 29. The verification fee has also been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100 per answer book.

Applications for re-evaluation will also be accepted from May 26 to May 29 till 11:59:59 pm. The re-evaluation fee has been fixed at Rs 100 per question.

CBSE Explains On-Screen Marking System

While announcing the post-result facilities, CBSE reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, student-centric, and efficient examination and evaluation system.

The board said that, as part of its efforts to strengthen the evaluation process through technology, it introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer books in the 2026 main examinations.

Defending the newly introduced system, CBSE said the OSM process was aimed at ensuring greater standardisation, accuracy, confidentiality, and faster processing of evaluation-related activities. According to the board, the framework is expected to bring greater consistency, accuracy, and efficiency to the evaluation process.

Concerns Raised Over Results, OSM Process

The clarification comes amid concerns raised by several students and parents, many of whom claimed that students did not receive expected marks and alleged possible loopholes in the implementation of the OSM system by evaluators. Some stakeholders also linked the newly introduced system to the decline in this year's Class 12 pass percentage.

CBSE declared the Class 12 board examination results on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent, a decline of 3.19 percentage points from last year's 88.39 per cent.

Board Assures Student-Friendly Mechanism

Addressing the concerns, the CBSE said it had received representations from students and other stakeholders through various channels, including social media, regarding both the results and the OSM process.

The board said that, while the system offers several advantages, it has taken cognisance of the concerns raised and has therefore introduced structured post-result facilities with prescribed procedures to ensure a student-friendly and responsive mechanism.

CBSE reiterated its commitment to maintaining a transparent, fair, and student-friendly evaluation system, and appreciated the continued cooperation and trust of students, parents, and schools.

The board also urged school heads to disseminate the information among students and parents to ensure awareness and timely submission of applications wherever required. It added that the process detailed in its earlier notice dated May 15, 2026, remains unchanged.