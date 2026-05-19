CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: Board Opens Post Result Facility Window, Here's All You Need To Know

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the post result facilities for Class 12 students today, on its official website. The process to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book begins today, May 19, 2026. The board has activated the link at cbse.gov.in. Class 12 students must note that they can apply for photocopies till May 22, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.

The board has acknowledged the concerns of students regarding the declared result and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) process. Taking cognizance of the issues raised by the CBSE Class 12 students, the board has introduced a structured post-result facility. The board officials have also reduced the scanned copy fee from Rs. 700 to 100.

The board has also decided to refund the full amount of re-evaluation fees to the candidates whose marks increase post rechecking and verification process.

Students must note that the verification and re-evaluation process will be conducted in two stages. In the first stage, students can request for the scanned answer book of the desired subjects. In the second stage, students can apply for the verification of issues observed and for the re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Class 12th candidates can apply online for obtaining the scanned copies of answer books till May 22. For verification and re-evaluation, the application window will remain open from May 26 to 29, 2026. Only those students who have applied for the photocopy of answer books will be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and re-evaluation, according to the board's guidelines.

The complete process will be conducted online. Students must make requests and pay the fee online before the deadline.