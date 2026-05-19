CBSE Class 12 Students Report Technical Glitches On Re-evaluation Portal

CBSE Re-evaluation Issues: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students have reported difficulties with the board's re-evaluation portal, adding to post-result anxiety as the application window opens online. The CBSE has started the post result facilities for students on its official website, cbse.gov.in. While the board has said all re-evaluation applications must be submitted online, students report several technical glitches while accessing the verification portal.

Website Unresponsive

Several candidates have claimed that the website is currently unresponsive. Upon clicking the re-evaluation portal link available on the official website, students are directed to a blank page with no service available.



Class 12 candidates have also reported that they are unable to log in to the official portal.

CAPTCHA Code Not Visible

A user on X claimed that he is unable to register because the CAPTCHA code is not visible. He said he has faced this issue multiple times.

Several students have reported the same issue.

'Photocopy Window Currently Closed'

Rishi, a student from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, said he was first directed to last year's re-valuation portal. Now, after several attempts, it shows that the photocopy window for his class is "currently closed". He has shared a screenshot of the issue:

Students taking to social media have complained about issues while trying to access or use the re-evaluation portal.

The CBSE has repeatedly claimed that "student well-being is of paramount importance and, therefore, has attempted to address all possible issues which could arise".

In a social media post on X yesterday the board said that the re-evaluation mechanism provides students with a transparent and structured process to review their evaluated answer books. It added that the portal ensures that students have access to their scanned copies before initiating any request for verification or re-assessment.

