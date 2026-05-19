Twisha Sharma's Husband Samarth Singh Is NLS Graduate, Lawyer Since 2018

On LinkedIn, Samarth Singh presents himself as an independent litigator, legal advisor and a graduate of the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru. His public profile describes him as a lawyer whose practice spans trial and appellate courts in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore, with experience in service law, criminal defence and consumer protection.

That carefully built legal profile has now been overtaken by a criminal investigation into the death of his wife Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, barely five months after their marriage. Samarth Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, have been charged in connection with Twisha's death.

According to Samarth Singh's profile, he has been practising independently since September 2018, with nearly eight years of litigation experience. He also lists himself as a former legal advisor to the government of Madhya Pradesh, a role he says he held from June 2023 to August 2025.

His educational profile includes B.A. LL.B. (Hons) from NLSIU Bangalore and an exchange programme at Belgium's Ghent University under Erasmus Mundus. His licence as an advocate was issued by the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh in September 2018.

Samarth Singh's mother's background as a retired judicial officer has intensified public scrutiny around the investigation of Twisha Sharma's death. Add to that his credentials as a practising advocate, who has handled criminal defence cases.

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune winner, actor, model and corporate professional from Noida, had married Samarth Singh in December 2025. The two had met through a dating app before the marriage. Her family has alleged that after marriage, she faced mental harassment, pressure and abuse. They have demanded a fair investigation, including a second post-mortem and transfer of probe outside Madhya Pradesh.

A Bhopal court rejected Samarth Singh's anticipatory bail plea on Monday. Additional Sessions Judge Pallavi Dwivedi denied him relief, while his mother Giribala Singh had earlier been granted anticipatory bail. Police have also announced a Rs 10,000 reward for information on Samarth Singh, who has remained untraceable since the incident.

The defence has denied the dowry allegations and made counter-claims about Twisha's personal life, mental health and alleged substance use.