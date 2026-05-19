"Shouldn't Have Left Her In That House": Twisha Sharma's Father To NDTV

Five months into the marriage, Twisha Sharma had been pleading with her mother that she wanted to leave her husband's home in Bhopal and come back to her maternal home in Noida. By the time her tickets were booked, she was dead.

"Galat ho gaya (It went wrong)," Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma told NDTV, adding, "she was being tortured continuously".

Twisha Sharma met Samarth Singh on a dating app in 2024. Married a year later, in December 2025. Earlier this month, on May 12, Twisha was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal. She was set to return home on May 15.

The father claimed that her 33-year-old daughter was being subjected to various forms of abuse, including physical abuse.

WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother have revealed that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced mental torure and dowry harassment by her in-laws.

"I deeply regret not having come sooner," Rekha Sharma, Twisha's mother, said, fighting back tears.

"We should have pulled her out of that place. We shouldn't have left her in that house," the father echoed the sentiment.

The father blamed the middle-class mentality and the social pressure to conform and try and save the marriage at all costs.

"One of the greatest misfortunes of our tradition is that every middle-class family wants a marriage to succeed. The pressure - the social pressure - is so immense: People say it has only been five months; what could possibly have gone wrong? What was the issue? It is a new marriage - never mind, let's find a solution. Let's focus on the positive side. No one ever entertains the thought that the marriage should simply fall apart," the father said when asked if the family pushed Twisha to make adjustments in the marriage.

According to WhatsApp chats accessed by NDTV, Twisha, on April 30, asked her mother why she had been sent to Bhopal.

"Why did you send me to Bhopal? He isn't talking to me," Twisha wrote to her mother.

The conversations became more urgent in the days leading up to her death.

"Please come, and pick me up from here tomorrow," Twisha pleaded with her mother in a WhatsApp text sent on May 7.

Five days later, she was dead.

"She was talking about divorce, saying, 'Dad, if things don't work out, I will leave him. I won't hold back,'" Twisha's father said.

"I don't want to live like this," Twisha had told her mother in one of the conversations.

Twisha also mentioned how her husband, Samarth, a lawyer, used to taunt her everytime she received a call from home. Since her death, Samarth is on the run.

"He keeps taunting me (Twisha) repeatedly, saying, 'Mom calls way too often.' When I sign off my messages by writing, "Love you, Tuktuk" or "Miss you, Tuktuk," Samarth Singh used to get annoyed, saying, 'Your mom writes 'Love you' and 'Miss you' way too much,'" Rekha Sharma said quoting her daughter.

"Who wouldn't write that to their own child?" the mother said, wiping tears from her face.

"Now everything has come to an end. Who will I write to?" the mother, out of breath from exhaustion and grief, said.

Twisha's brother, Harshit, said the family will fight for justice.

"We are here to fight and we will be fighting. We are part of the system, we will fight against the system," Harshit said.

On Monday, the Bhopal Police announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for any information leading to Twisha's husband.

The court earlier granted anticipatory bail to Samarth's mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, who is also an accused in the case.

The legal battle intensified as the contents of Samarth's bail plea surfaced on social media, claiming Twisha was a psychiatric patient and drug addict whose hands and feet would tremble without access to narcotics.

To counter the dowry allegations, the retired judge attached online transaction slips ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000, claiming they regularly provided for Twisha's needs.

However, Twisha's family has fiercely rubbished these allegations, presenting a different timeline of events and describing Twisha as a happy-go-lucky woman who drastically changed after marriage, losing 15 kilograms due to relentless mental torture.

Twisha's cousin, Meenakshi, has alleged that the harassment peaked when Twisha lost her work-from-home job and became pregnant, and her husband refused to acknowledge the child.