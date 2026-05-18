Who Was Twisha Sharma, MBA Graduate, Found Dead 5 Months After Wedding?

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former Miss Pune and MBA graduate from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal earlier this month. Known for her work in marketing as well as her presence in pageants and films, she had built a career that reflected both professional and creative interests.

Twisha was found hanging at her husband Samarth Singh's house in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Singh, a lawyer, had met her through a dating app in 2024. The couple got married in December 2025.

Twisha held an MBA degree and had worked for several years in Delhi before her marriage. Apart from this, she appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu.

Professionally, Twisha had a background in marketing and communications.

According to an unverified LinkedIn profile, she described herself as a "dynamic professional" with experience as a Marketing Manager in the restaurant industry. She also highlighted her exposure to performing arts, including acting in advertisements and regional films, and her interest in filmmaking.

"I have also explored the performing arts, learning from industry experts and taking on lead roles in ads and regional films. Additionally, I have ventured into the world of filmmaking, gaining valuable insights," the profile mentioned.

Her profile further mentions that she worked as a Marketing Manager at Flavour Pot Foods in Mumbai between July 2014 and April 2020 in a hybrid role. She later worked as a Communication and Onboarding Manager at the German Academy of Digital Education (DADB).

In terms of education, Twisha completed her BBA from Savitribai Phule Pune University in April 2014. She later pursued an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) through distance learning, completing it in 2024.

Beyond her professional life, Twisha also described herself as a certified yoga trainer and a Vipassana (ancient techniques of meditation) meditator.

Twisha's Last Messages To Mother, Friend

WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother have revealed that she felt 'trapped' in an unhappy marriage and was being mentally harassed. The 33-year-old Twisha was emotionally distressed and repeatedly asked her mother to come and take her back home.

According to the chats accessed by NDTV, Twisha on April 30 posed a rhetorical question to her mother and asked why she had been sent to Bhopal. Twisha alleged that her husband, Samarth, did not speak a word while on their way from Bhopal airport to home.

"Kyu bheja mujhe yaha. Ye yaha baat he nahi kar raha hai (Why did you send me to Bhopal? He isn't talking to me," she wrote to her mother.

"Bhopal bula kar phir se sab natak (Called me to Bhopal only to stage the same old drama all over again)," she added, indicating that there were ongoing issues between the couple.

"Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy (My life has become a living hell, Mom)," she wrote in another message.

The last messages sent by Twisha Sharma have surfaced, pointing to signs of anxiety, emotional distress and a sense of being "trapped" in the days before her death.

In conversations with friends, she spoke about feeling stuck, missing home and struggling to find direction after marriage, even as she tried to downplay her condition.

In a chat dated May 7 with a friend on WhatsApp, Twisha spoke about feeling anxious and uncertain about her life.

"I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself regardless where you are," she wrote.

She also warned her friend against rushing into marriage, saying, "Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. Filhal bas yahi kahungi. Call you sometime soon. (Don't rush into marriage just out of an urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking it through carefully. For now, that's all I'd say.)

Family Demands Fresh Post-Mortem

Following her death, Twisha's family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal, demanding a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi. They said her body had remained at AIIMS Bhopal mortuary for five days.

Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma and cousin Ashish Sharma told NDTV that they have been struggling for justice and running from pillar to post in Bhopal since the day they arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital after they got information their daughter is no more.

"The moment we realised that our daughter had died, the moment we got the call that she is no more, the three words that were spoken to us, we immediately started from Delhi, from Ajmer, the family came here. And after coming here, all we are seeing, all we have witnessed is horror," Ashish Sharma told NDTV.

"When we saw the body of my sister, the injuries that she was carrying, the continuous denial in admitting the crime, the repeated and continuous approach of the police to not get the FIR registered, the continuous struggle that we had, the entire family running from pillar to post, sometimes sitting in one thana, sometimes in the other thana, the women's commission, the mahila thana, the Human Rights Commission, the office of the commissioner of the police, we were made to run from pillar to post," the cousin said.

Dowry Harassment Allegations

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment against her husband Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

Twisha's family has accused both of murder. They also expressed concern that their influence could affect the local police investigation, claiming the accused had already secured anticipatory bail.