'We're Living In Horror': Family Of Noida Woman Found Dead In Bhopal To NDTV

The father and brother of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead at her husband's house in Bhopal have made serious allegations against him and his family for allegedly obstructing justice using their "influence and connections".

The woman, Twisha Sharma, was found dead at her Bhopal-based husband Samarth Singh's house on May 12. He's a lawyer. They met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025. Twisha Sharma was originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma and cousin brother Ashish Sharma told NDTV that they have been struggling for justice and running from pillar to post in Bhopal since the day they arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital after they got information their daughter is no more.

"The moment we realised that our daughter had died, the moment we got the call that she is no more, the three words that were spoken to us, we immediately started from Delhi, from Ajmer, the family came here. And after coming here, all we are seeing, all we have witnessed is horror," Ashish Sharma told NDTV.

"When we saw the dead body of my sister, the injuries that she was carrying, the continuous denial in admitting the crime, the repeated and continuous approach of the police to not get the FIR registered, the continuous struggle that we had, the entire family running from pillar to post, sometimes sitting in one thana, sometimes in the other thana, the women's commission, the mahila thana, the Human Rights Commission, the office of the commissioner of the police, we were made to run from pillar to post," the cousin brother said.

He said it was only after three days, that too at 2.30 am on May 15, that the FIR was registered, "that too in a very shoddy manner".

"Thereafter, we saw the grant of bail almost uncontested, the proceedings conducted under undue pressure in the chamber of the judiciary, the family heckled outside the chamber. What makes the courts getting changed, not once, not twice, thrice, even the fourth time from 9.30 am to 5 in the evening, the courts are getting changed. There must be some certain reason behind it. What was the reason? Have we committed any crime?

"That a mob of people was just outside the chamber of the justice heckling us, pinching the female members of the family. They commented on the grieving mother that daughters are killing themselves for the sake of money, for extracting money thereafter. It was only when the Indian Army came for our rescue, when we were cordoned, that we felt protected. And more importantly, and beyond our imaginations, the bail was granted," Ashish Sharma said.

To a question whether Twisha Sharma had shared any information about her situation, her father Navnidhi Sharma told NDTV that his daughter "gave indications many times" she was not happy and was in some kind of trouble.

"As a father, I know that a daughter would only go to him for help when in an extreme situation. She had given indications many times that 'papa, if it does not work out here, I want to come back. I don't want to live with them.' I told her that sometimes wrong decisions happen, and you can come back whenever you want. She had already booked her ticket, but they got it cancelled by force. We had also booked tickets to go to her and bring her back. Those were also cancelled," Navnidhi Sharma said.

"This was an outright brutal murder. I want to say openly that their close relative is Lokayukta [Justice] Satyendra Singh. Who will stand up against the Lokayukta, against the judiciary, it is all evident and clear now. No one. I insisted on a postmortem of my daughter's body but they tried to force me into taking the body for the funeral so that the truth will be hidden. Yesterday, the commissioner cleared the post mortem. Then somebody must have whispered into his ear. Then he said I have to take permission from the judiciary. This is a delaying tactic to make us run around again," Navnidhi Sharma alleged.

"We have lost all hope of getting justice. The Lokayukta is their relative. Many of their people are in the administration. Don't think we will get any help... The police come under the judiciary. It is the judiciary who gives justice. Who will then go against the Lokayukta who has a lot of power? What happens in a situation when the Lokyukta is also linked to a case like this?" Navnidhi Sharma said.

The police have formed a six-member special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment against Twisha Sharma's lawyer husband Samarth Singh and father-in-law, Giribala Singh, who's a retired judge.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap, who heads the SIT, told news agency PTI on Saturday that efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth Singh, who has been charged along with Giribala Singh, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace Samarth Singh, officials said.