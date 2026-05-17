How NEET Paper Was Leaked By Insiders And Reached Aspirants Across States

The CBI's probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak is pointing towards what investigators suspect was a layered network involving exam insiders, intermediaries, and downstream circulation among candidates across multiple states.

The court submissions suggest that the alleged leak played out in phases, beginning with access inside the examination ecosystem before gradually spreading through aspirant networks.

The Insider Layer

At the centre of the investigation are individuals allegedly linked to the NEET paper-setting and moderation process.

According to the CBI, Pune-based botany professor Manisha Mandhare was associated with the examination process as a subject expert and allegedly had access to confidential botany and zoology question pools.

The court proceedings have also unearthed links between PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry professor, and the chemistry paper-setting process.

It is also suspected that portions of the papers and answer keys may have been extracted from within the exam ecosystem before the May 3 examination.

The Mandhare-Waghmare Link

Investigators believe one of the earliest dissemination points emerged through the connection between Manisha Mandhare and another Pune-based accused Manisha Waghmare, who were neighbours in the same housing society.

Read: Average Students, Extraordinary NEET Scores: Curious Case Of The Rajasthan 5

Other residents said Waghmare often visited Mandhare's house. While Mandhare largely kept to herself, locals said that she and the other accused often met each other.

Mandhare has been sent to the CBI custody for 14 days. In their submission, the CBI has confirmed links between the three prime accused from Maharashtra.

According to the CBI, Mandhare worked with Kulkarni and Waghmare and shared the question paper with another accused, Shubham Khairnar.

"PV Kulkarni provided questions to certain persons through Manisha Waghmare. They were in conspiracy with each other to collect and distribute the leaked question papers," Neetu Singh, public prosecutor, informed the court earlier this week.

'Special Coaching'

Mandhare allegedly conducted "special" coaching sessions for select students at her Pune home in April. Waghmare mobilised students for the sessions. During the coaching classes, Mandhare dictated botany and zoology questions to students. She explained and marked the questions in their notebooks rather than openly distributing printed question papers.

According to court submissions, Ayurveda practitioner Dhananjay Lokhande emerged as another important link in the dissemination chain.

The CBI alleged that Lokhande received examination-related material from Waghmare. Investigators suspect he may have functioned as an intermediary handling the movement of material beyond the immediate Pune coaching circle.

Circulation Beyond Pune

The alleged network expanded further through accused Shubham Khairnar, who, the CBI suspects, functioned between the Pune-linked network and candidates outside Maharashtra.

According to sources, Khairnar passed the "guess" paper onward to accused Yash Yadav.

The CBI alleged that Yadav later shared physics, chemistry and biology question papers in PDF format through Telegram on April 29, four days before the examination.

Read: Sikar And Tale Of Two 'Sirs': The Shadowy Network Behind NEET Paper Leak

Further on, Mangilal Biwal approached Yadav through Khairnar seeking leaked papers for his son in exchange for Rs 10-12 lakh.

Sources familiar with the probe said that Yash allegedly knew Mangilal's elder son, Vikas Biwal, through a coaching institute in Sikar, Rajasthan, a connection that investigators believe helped the alleged network expand northwards.

After allegedly receiving the papers, investigators claim Mangilal got printouts made and distributed them among his son Aman Biwal, relatives and acquaintances.

NEET Re-Exam On June 21

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled after the paper leak allegations surfaced and a CBI probe was ordered.

The CBI registered a case on May 12 based on a complaint filed by Varun Bhardwaj, Director in the Higher Education Department of the National Testing Agency.

The re-examination is now scheduled for June 21.

The investigation remains ongoing, with a forensic analysis of devices, financial trails and communication records expected to determine the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.