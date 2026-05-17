Average Students, Extraordinary NEET Scores: Curious Case Of The Rajasthan 5

As the NEET paper leak investigation continues, two key players appear to be Dinesh and Mangilal Biwal from Rajasthan, who allegedly bought the leaked paper for children in the family.

Two children appeared for the test this year but five others had cleared it last year and secured admission in different government colleges. At least two of these five, officials said, were average students and agencies are now investigating whether the family had some 'help' last year as well.

One of these five is Vikas Biwal, who has been arrested by the CBI along with his father Dinesh and uncle Mangilal. Vikas, a first-year student, went missing from the Sawai Madhopur Medical College on May 11 and was arrested two days later.

BP Meena, principal of Sawai Madhopur Medical College told NDTV that Vikas was chronically absent from January this year and his academic performance was not up to the mark.

"His attendance has been very low; sometimes he came to college only once or twice a month. We take feedback from teachers and what I am given to understand by his teachers is that his performance was not satisfactory," Meena said.

In the tests he did appear in, Vikas scored an average of 30%.

Vikas' earlier academic records also indicate that he was an average student who managed to put in an extraordinary performance in NEET, securing a seat in a sought-after government medical college. Sources have told NDTV that Vikas scored 55% his Class 12 exams but managed to get 86% in the medical test.

The Other Four

Vikas' cousin, Palak, was brighter in school, but average in college, her teachers said. Palak - who is the daughter of Dinesh and Mangilal Biwal's late brother Ghanshyam - scored 93% in Class 10, 89% in Class 12 and achieved a 98.61 percentile in NEET.

At the SMS Medical College in Jaipur, where Palak is a first-year student of medicine, additional principal Dr Monika Jain said, "She was an average performer in college tests. She attended classes regularly and lived in the college hostel, but when the news came that her uncle Dinesh had been arrested by the CBI, she disappeared without informing anyone."

Pragati, daughter of Mangilal Biwal, is a student of Dausa's Naval Kishore Sharma Medical College. She scored 69% in Class 10, 91% in Class 12 in a Covid-affected year and 89% in NEET. Pragati took leave from college on Wednesday, when her father, brother and uncle were arrested.

The other two cousins in the Biwal family who gave the exam last year also did well. Saniya, the other daughter of Ghanshyam, is studying in a medical college in Mumbai. She managed to get 63% in Class 10, 89% in Class 12 and a 94.07 percentile in NEET.

Gunjan, daughter of Dinesh Biwal, got 86% in Class 10 and 70% in Class 12. Despite averaging between 320 and 342 out of 720 in coaching tests, she secured a 92.53 percentile in NEET and managed to get admission in a government medical college in Varanasi.

Both Saniya and Gunjan are also missing.

On November 6, 2025, Dinesh Biwal shared a Facebook post celebrating the selection of five children from the family into MBBS programmes. Coaching institutes in Sikar also prominently featured the success stories of Gunjan, Saniya, and Palak in their advertisements.

The investigation will now also look at these social media posts and promotional material featuring the Biwal children.

"The unusually high success rate of multiple members from the same family, despite many having average or below-average academic records, is definitely a cause for concern," said an official.

Next Generation

Sources have told NDTV that the family was keen on ensuring that two other children - Rishi Biwal, son of Dinesh, and Aman, son of Mangilal - cleared NEET and got admission to medical colleges.

Rishi passed some exams with grace marks and scored 50% in Class 12 and 43.67% in Class 10. He appeared for the NEET exam this year.

Aman, who also appeared for the test this year, was a below-average student as well.



(With inputs from Bajrang Singh, Bal Virendra Singh Shekhawat and Sushant Pareek)