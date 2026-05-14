How Did 5 Members Of One Family Get Medical Admissions? CBI Probes NEET 2026 Leak

In the NEET-2026 paper leak case, India's largest medical entrance examination, the CBI has now turned its attention to an entire family from Jammaramgarh, Jaipur Rural, Rajasthan. During the investigation, it was revealed that not four, but five members of the family have secured seats in medical colleges, raising questions about how a single family could achieve this and whether a paper leak network was involved.

According to the CBI, Dinesh's daughter, Gunjan, cleared NEET and was allotted a seat at Banaras Medical College. In addition, the daughters of Dinesh and Mangilal's elder brother, Ghanshyam Palak and Sonia also cleared NEET. Sonia is currently studying at a medical college in Mumbai. Mangilal's daughter Prakriti is studying at Dausa Medical College, while Vikas secured admission at Sawai Madhopur Medical College.

The investigation suggests that this network has been operating systematically for several years. The trail reportedly goes from Dhananjay in Ahilyabai Nagar, Maharashtra, to Shubham Khairnar in Nasik, and then to Yash Yadav in Haryana. Yash, who had previously prepared for NEET in Sikar, connected with Vikas, establishing the link that brought Dinesh and Mangilal into the network. The CBI has learned that around Diwali, Yash allegedly assured Vikas and Mangilal that the exam paper would be made available. Following this, Dinesh reportedly paid a significant sum to obtain the paper for his son Rishi and nephew Aman.

The case came to light when the paper was circulated further, allegedly out of greed. Rishi is accused of distributing the paper on a large scale through Rakesh Mandawariya. Reports suggest that students in different coaching centers in Sikar received the paper approximately 15 hours before the exam, sparking widespread concern and triggering an investigation.

The CBI also discovered that the paper reached some other students in Jammaramgarh. However, the agency is currently focused on the network that transported the paper across states, rather than the individual students who received it.

Rakesh Mandawariya of Sikar is being questioned extensively and may be made a government witness. Meanwhile, most of the two dozen students and parents handed over to the CBI by the SOG were released after questioning but may be called back if required.