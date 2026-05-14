Opinion | Satheesan's Kerala Win Has Left One Person In Gandhi Family Smiling: Priyanka

After what seemed like a lifetime in the political timeline of Kerala, the Congress has chosen VD Satheesan as the state's next Chief Minister.

Satheesan's elevation is, first and foremost, a political lesson of immense significance for every aspirant to high office across parties. The establishment may have had its preferences. The arithmetic within the system may have appeared to favour others. Yet, what ultimately prevailed was sustained political capital earned through relentless groundwork, public credibility, and organic acceptability among cadres and citizens alike.

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For five years, Satheesan invested in the ground. In the end, even the high command had to concede to the weight of public sentiment conveyed by those who truly understood the pulse of Kerala.

That is why this is not just Satheesan's victory. It is also K.C. Venugopal's defeat. More importantly, it is a major face loss for Rahul Gandhi.

Venugopal was no ordinary contender. He was the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in today's Congress, and seen as Rahul Gandhi's preferred choice for Kerala. Reports indicated that a substantial bloc of newly elected Congress MLAs backed him; one account put the number at 47 out of 63. Yet, despite that institutional heft, and despite Rahul's apparent preference, he could not cross the final line. Satheesan did.

When Kamal Nath became Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh was seen as having played a part; when Ashok Gehlot edged ahead in Rajasthan, Ahmed Patel's influence mattered; in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel refused to yield to the alleged two-and-a-half-year power-sharing arrangement; in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has continued to resist recurring pressure over leadership change.

Against that background, Kerala stands out. Here, it was not a regional strongman defying Delhi, but Rahul Gandhi's own preferred man - Venugopal himself, supposedly among the most powerful men in the party - failing to secure the office he wanted.

The question many Congressmen will ask is stark: if Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal together could not deliver Kerala, who will fear their displeasure now?

How Kerala Forced Delhi To Retreat

After the UDF's emphatic victory - 102 seats in a 140-member Assembly, with the Congress winning 63 - the party should have moved swiftly to install a government. Instead, it spent 10 bruising days unable to settle the leadership question. What ought to have been a moment of consolidation became an exhibition of hesitation.

The delay deepened the contrast between the two principal claimants. Venugopal had organisational clout, Delhi access, and legislative numbers projected in his favour. Satheesan had the political ownership of the mandate. As Leader of the Opposition, he had spent five years attacking the Pinarayi Vijayan government, sharpening the anti-LDF narrative, and becoming the most recognisable face of the Congress-led fightback in Kerala. Allies and cadres saw the UDF's victory as inseparable from his political labour.

The longer Delhi hesitated, the stronger that sentiment became. The IUML, the UDF's most important ally, was seen as favouring Satheesan. Workers rallied for him. MLAs reportedly faced anger in their constituencies. Posters appeared in Wayanad and Kozhikode warning Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi against imposing Venugopal. By then, the contest had ceased to be an internal leadership exercise. It had become a public test of whether the Congress high command was willing to hear Kerala at all.

By choosing Satheesan, Congress conceded a fundamental truth: a Chief Minister cannot be selected as though the election campaign were irrelevant. Legislators matter. Delhi equations matter. But the political meaning of the verdict matters more. In Kerala, that meaning pointed unmistakably to Satheesan.

Priyanka's Win, Rahul's Setback

The Kerala decision also appears to have altered the internal balance within the Gandhi family.

The broad lines of the contest are now clear. Rahul Gandhi was seen as leaning towards Venugopal. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra favoured Satheesan, while Sonia Gandhi was viewed as more sympathetic to Ramesh Chennithala, the veteran whose claim rested on seniority, experience, and one final chance at the top seat.

In that triangular power play, Priyanka's reading prevailed.

This is significant not merely because she backed the winner, but because Kerala now directly touches her own political terrain. Priyanka is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, elected from Kerala in the 2024 bypoll after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. She, therefore, has more immediate "skin in the game" in Kerala than she has ever had before in any state outside the traditional Gandhi family strongholds.

Does Satheesan's appointment as Chief Minister mean Priyanka Gandhi now has more power than Rahul Gandhi in the Congress? Her Wayanad victory gave her parliamentary legitimacy. Her role in the Kerala decision gives her a visible internal success. And if Congress leaders begin to see her as a more responsive reader of state sentiment than Rahul, her claim to a larger role will only grow.

What Now For Venugopal?

The more immediate uncertainty surrounds KC Venugopal. The key question is whether he will continue as AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, or whether Kerala will be read as a genuine fall from grace. Venugopal publicly accepted the high command's decision and congratulated Satheesan, "welcoming the decision wholeheartedly". But politically, the setback is severe. He did not merely lose a state-level race. He lost despite being Rahul Gandhi's apparent preference, despite his organisational office, and despite the impression that the numbers among Congress MLAs favoured him.

There is also another question being asked in Congress circles: will Venugopal now want to replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president?

As a matter of immediate political reality, that looks far more difficult after Kerala. Kharge remains Congress president; there is no formal vacancy at the top. Venugopal may well retain enormous relevance in Delhi, especially if Rahul continues to back him. But the optics of a leader unable to secure the Chief Ministership in his own state but then emerging as a claimant for the party presidency are not straightforward.

In the meantime, Venugopal remaining in the GSO post would also put paid to the dreams of those believed to be eyeing that position - figures such as Ajay Maken, Ashok Gehlot, and Mukul Wasnik. Had Venugopal moved to Thiruvananthapuram, that prized organisational office would have opened up. Satheesan's victory keeps that succession question in suspense, while also leaving Venugopal weakened within the very structure he currently commands.

Kharge's Quiet Satisfaction?

The Kerala result may also please Mallikarjun Kharge more than he can openly show.

Formally, the decision emerged from consultations involving Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, after observers submitted their report to the Congress president. But in sections of the party, Venugopal has long been viewed as a figure whose proximity to Rahul allowed him to wield influence disproportionate to his formal designation - at times, critics allege, even undercutting Kharge's authority as party president. Whether or not that charge is entirely fair, Satheesan's elevation will be interpreted by many as a quiet rebalancing.

Kharge did not lose in Kerala. Rahul did. Priyanka gained. Venugopal was checked. And Satheesan emerged as Chief Minister.

That is the internal Congress story beneath the Kerala story.

Satheesan Model Goes Beyond Kerala

Satheesan's elevation will now travel beyond Kerala as a political template.

The Satheesan model says that a leader can withstand high-command preference if he has enough public legitimacy, ally confidence, and grassroots credibility behind him. It says that regional satraps and coalition partners can, through sustained pressure, alter decisions that appear to have been shaped in Delhi. It says that, vis-à-vis Rahul Gandhi, the Congress of the future may be less command-and-control than he would like.

That may make the party more democratic. It may also make it more unruly. In politics, manufactured numbers may impress the corridors, but mass acceptance ultimately shapes history.

Go to the people. The mandate follows the leader who belongs to them.

(Rasheed Kidwai is an author, columnist and conversation curator)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author