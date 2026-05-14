NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Pune-Based Doctor Who Helped Students With Admissions Detained

NEET UG 2026: The NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled on Tuesday following allegations of a paper leak that allegedly spread across multiple states, originating from Maharashtra's Pune, where the paper was first reportedly sold to Nashik resident and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student Shubham Khairnar.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe from the Centre, has now detained another accused from Pune - Omkar Shingote, an Ayurvedic doctor.

Shingote, a resident of Pune's Junnar area, had reportedly been under the Pune Police radar for some time. Investigators suspect that he and his friend Dhananjay Lokhande - another accused detained from Ahilyanagar - were involved in helping students secure admissions to medical colleges.

Probe agencies are currently questioning Shingote extensively to trace more links connected to the alleged racket.

Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande, 26, is a resident of Rahuri in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district and was allegedly hiding there after fleeing from Pune.

Image: Omkar Shingote, an Ayurvedic doctor

Other Accused From Maharashtra

Along with Dhananjay, Pune Police had also detained a woman identified as Manisha Waghmare, a beautician by profession, according to PTI.

With the latest detention, the total number of accused linked to the case in Maharashtra has risen to five. Of them, one was arrested in Nashik, one detained in Ahilyanagar, while three others were detained in Pune - the city believed to be the origin point of the alleged scandal.

Accused In Rajasthan's Sikar, Jaipur

According to ANI, the NEET UG paper allegedly reached Rajasthan through Yash Yadav, who was known to Vikas Biwal. Police said Vikas's father, Dinesh Biwal, scanned the hard copy of the question paper, converted it into PDF files and circulated it among students enrolled in coaching centres in Sikar.

Students reportedly told investigators that they paid amounts ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for the paper.

Police sources further claimed that Rakesh Mandwaria, who runs RK Consultancy, a career guidance centre in the coaching hub town, confessed to purchasing the paper from Dinesh and Mangilal for Rs 15 lakh.

Dinesh and Mangilal are reportedly property dealers from a farming background, police sources added.

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has so far arrested 15 people in connection with the case, including alleged mastermind Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandwaria.

Information: Yashpal Sonkambale, Pune Reporter