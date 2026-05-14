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Woman Gang-Raped Inside Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that two men raped her inside the bus. The bus driver and conductor, have been arrested

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The incident took place on the night of May 11
  • A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a stationary sleeper bus in Nangloi Delhi
  • The bus driver and conductor have been arrested in connection with the incident
  • The attack occurred on Monday night in the Rani Bagh area of Delhi
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New Delhi:

A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a stationary sleeper bus in Delhi on Monday. The two accused - the driver and conductor - have been arrested in the case today.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that two men raped her inside the bus. The incident took place on Monday night in Delhi's Rani Bagh area. The survivor, a resident of a slum cluster in Pitampura, is employed at a factory in Mangolpuri.

Delhi Police said the vehicle allegedly used in the crime has been seized. Officials added that the probe is ongoing and all possible angles are being examined.

What Happened On May 11

On May 11 night, the woman was walking back home after work, as she usually does, when a sleeper bus pulled up at bus stop in Saraswati Vihar, news agency IANS reported.

The woman reportedly approached a man standing at the bus door to ask for the time, after which she was allegedly forced inside the vehicle. Police said the accused then drove the bus towards Nangloi, where the sexual assault allegedly took place.

According to police, the woman is married and has three children. After her medical examination, an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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